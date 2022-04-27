Have a ball at Footlight Dance Centre's 'Cinderella'

Over centuries, “Cinderella” has seen countless retellings.
Of course, everyone is familiar with the story—wicked stepsisters, Prince Charming, Fairy Godmother, glass slipper, etc. However, not as many people have had the ineffable experience of seeing it as a ballet.
This weekend, Hilarie Neely brings Footlight Dance Centre’s production of “Cinderella” back to the Wood River Valley after 15 years. The ballet runs Friday, April 29, and Saturday, April 30, at 7 p.m. as well as Sunday, May 1, at 2 p.m. All shows are in the Wood River High School Performing Arts Theater at the Community Campus in Hailey.
“Fairy Tales allow us to understand our humanity—helping others, seeing the difficulties that humans have in sharing respect for one another and working to help each other overcome obstacles,” Neely said.
The story of “Cinderella” spent decades in ballet limbo. No one could unlock the right music and moves to capture the wonder of the tale. It wasn’t until Sergei Prokofiev’s composition in the 1940s that the show gained traction.
This Footlight show is a comedy, following Fredrick Ashton’s vision. Aside from ballet, this production also incorporates tap, jazz, modern and hip-hop dance.
“It allows you to use your imagination as you watch the bodies fill the stage,” Neely said. “You get to make up your own story as you watch and interpret the acting and dance that go hand in hand ... the beauty of dance [is] in expression and art form, love and compassion conquering all.”
The 200-dancer cast ranges from kindergarteners to seniors in high school. Older students mentor the younger ones.
“They allow everyone to see the progression of accomplishment over the years of study,” Neely said, from “the cutest young five-year-olds coming onto the stage in their costumes all the way to the pre-professional level of our lead dancers.”
WRHS Senior Lena Gardner plays Cinderella herself. Dancing since she was four years old, this is her first time with a leading role.
“I remember being little at rehearsals and so in love with the older characters,” Gardner said. “It’s a one-of-a-kind feeling being the one I used to look up to.”
After 14 years, this is her final show with Footlight. For her, ballet is an escape.
“It is a place where you leave your problems outside the door and just enjoy the moment,” Gardner said. “It allows me to feel my emotions and express them in a healthy way.”
She identifies deeply with the iconic role.
“I am a shy and quiet person around those who ... don’t know me, but when I am around my people, I am completely myself—loving and caring,” Gardner said. “As I get more comfortable with my dances and my part, more and more of my character comes out.”
Gardner is both eager and “terrified’’ to return to the stage after the COVID hiatus.
“Relearning how to dance with your face and remembering how it feels to have so many eyes on you is hard, but it is so exciting,” Gardner said. “I am so lucky to be able to have these feelings once again before I leave.”
When all is said and done, Neely hopes the students get a sense of accomplishment and camaraderie out of the process.
“They become a family of support,” Neely said. “They are exposed to the creative process that brings a performance to the stage—planning, refining, organization, commitment and then the results.”
Adri Meyer and Keyle Potts play the stepsisters. Dakota Barth plays the Fairy Godmother. Hazel Ludwig, Ava Knowles, Bridgette Silva, Piper Kolb, Audrey Hernandez and Lilia Page play principal roles of the fairies: Spring, Summer, Fall, Winter and Sparkle. Malia Foley plays The Dancing Master. Leo Star plays the Prince.
Choreographers include Gabi Bryant, Robyn Fox, Shellrae Garnes, Melodie Taylor-Mauldin, Bronwyn McGary, Hilarie Neely, Leah Taylor, Kassidy Thompson and Anne Winton. Guest choreographer Kioa Delos Reyes set the advanced hip-hop piece for the show.
All tickets are $10. They are available at the door or in advance at the Community Campus or Iconoclast Books in Hailey.
