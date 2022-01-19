Hailey’s second-annual "Fire and Ice" open-air ice carving contest will return on Feb. 5 at the city's new town square behind City Hall.
Anyone can form their own team of three to four people and carve out an 8-foot-by-8-foot block of ice on Saturday, Feb. 5. Children are invited to participate in the city's "Kids Snowperson Making Contest."
Beer, food and craft vendors will set up outside from 1 to 5 p.m., according to event sponsor The Chamber of Hailey & the Wood River Valley. The Hailey Public Library will also host a used book sale during those hours.
"Join in the fun or just stand back and watch the magic of artistic transformation take place," The Chamber stated.
The labor of forming ice blocks will be performed by Hailey’s Street Shop Department at no cost to the city.
To sign up or learn more, contact The Chamber at 208-788-3484.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In