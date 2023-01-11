Hailey Public Library investigates the 'World of Jane Austen'

Thursday, Jan. 12, 5:30 p.m., educator Kathryn Zupsic will host the free Art Talk “The World of Jane Austen: Art, Fashion, and Eligible Gentlemen” at the Hailey Public Library.

 Photo courtesy of the Hailey Public Library

Jane Austen lived through the Golden Age of British painting. As Austen deconstructed class distinctions, the upper crust commissioned portraits by Joshua Reynolds and Thomas Gainsborough. As Austen described the English countryside with vivid attention, John Constable and J. M. W. Turner painted landscapes.

Thursday, Jan. 12, 5:30 p.m., the Hailey Public Library will host Art Talk “The World of Jane Austen: Art, Fashion, and Eligible Gentlemen.” Educator Kathryn Zupsic will provide context for the elusive figure.

Zupsic has been an art educator for over 25 years, working as a docent and lecturer for the Santa Barbara Museum of Art, the de Young Museum and the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art.

jthyne@mtexpress.com

Load comments