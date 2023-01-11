Hailey Public Library investigates the 'World of Jane Austen'

Jane Austen lived through the Golden Age of British painting. As Austen deconstructed class distinctions, the upper crust commissioned portraits by Joshua Reynolds and Thomas Gainsborough. As Austen described the English countryside with vivid attention, John Constable and J. M. W. Turner painted landscapes.
Thursday, Jan. 12, 5:30 p.m., the Hailey Public Library will host Art Talk “The World of Jane Austen: Art, Fashion, and Eligible Gentlemen.” Educator Kathryn Zupsic will provide context for the elusive figure.
Zupsic has been an art educator for over 25 years, working as a docent and lecturer for the Santa Barbara Museum of Art, the de Young Museum and the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art.
“I hope to flesh out Jane Austen’s world in a way that makes her novels even more fun and rewarding to read,” Zupsic said. “Even if you’re not a Jane Austen fan, you’ll enjoy learning about this fascinating time in British history.”
Austen lived through the American Revolution, the French Revolution and the Industrial Revolution.
“The entire social structure was shifting,” Zupsic said.
This month marks the 210th anniversary of Jane Austen’s “Pride & Prejudice.”
“I’ve read it many times over the years and always take away something new. I think that’s the sign of a great book,” Zupsic said. “When I was younger, I loved the romantic story, the humor and the clever plot. Now it’s the character of the heroine, Elizabeth Bennett, that’s the most affecting. She’s so admirable and witty, but she makes mistakes in judgment that she must face up to, which isn’t easy.”
Austen’s six hit novels never went out of print. But how much do we actually know about the legendary author?
Even in her day, Austen was an enigma. She never put her name on the novels because it was considered uncouth for ladies to write.
“A lot of readers thought it had to be a man because the author so clearly understood men’s professions and interests,” Zupsic said. “In truth, this was because Jane Austen had five brothers."
Austen lived in rural England with her family until 1817 when she died at the age of 43. She never married. Find out more on Thursday, and visit www.haileypubliclibrary.org for details.
