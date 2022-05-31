Summertime and live music outdoors go hand in hand in the Wood River Valley.
We all know of the popular Ketch ‘em Alive series. But, for some people one night a week simply is not enough. Plus, Hailey couldn’t let Ketchum have all the fun.
That’s why Sawtooth Brewery has announced its inaugural Hailey Alive Summer 2022 Music Series on Thursdays, June through August.
These shows are free and start at 7 p.m. at Hop Porter Park. There will be craft beer and pub food from the Outpost. Come out early to grab a spot, dance on the grass to some sweet tunes and watch the sun set behind the mountains.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In