On Friday, Dec. 3, at 4:30 p.m., Hailey will light up its Christmas tree in the Town Square. The event is free.
Caritas Chorale will sing carols while vendors and craftspeople sell their wares. Refreshments will be served.
Reports are coming in that Santa Claus will be in attendance. And this is the real one. Not the fake one at the Twin Falls mall.
I will be having a few choice words with "Mr. Claus," if that is his real name. I need to find out why he didn’t get me a Furby even though I asked for one four years in a row. I don’t care that my parents think they’re “demonic.” They’re fun for the whole family!
