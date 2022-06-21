Before a dress rehearsal of “Joseph & the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” on Monday night, Director Brett Moellenberg gathered his troops behind a closed curtain. Dressed in Egyptian garb, they listened attentively.
“Unless you are in physical danger, we won’t stop the show,” Moellenberg said in his calm and commanding voice, wearing a headset.
Time was running out for all the pieces to come together for St. Thomas Playhouse’s production. It’s been a long road to get here. Still, in live theater, it can feel like there is never enough time.
The original run, set for September of last year, was delayed indefinitely due to COVID-19.
Moellenberg has done many shows with Music Director Dorinda Rendahl.
“It is not often you get another chance to do something that has been canceled. Our perspective has been one of gratitude and joy,” Rendahl said. “Now to actually put ‘Joseph’ back on its feet, we are thrilled to finally share it with our community. The rehearsal process has been business as usual but with more of a sense of urgency and focus. We are putting ‘Joseph’ back together in a short amount of time.”
The delightful production finally comes to life June 22-25 at the Sun Valley Community School Theater. Shows start at 7 p.m., with an additional matinee at 3 p.m. on Saturday. Tickets cost $15-$25.
The beloved comedy-musical reimagines the biblical story of Joseph, his father Jacob, eleven brothers and the coat of many colors. During the time off, Moellenberg did an in-depth Torah study.
“I think many family dynamics can be altered by favoritism, jealousy and misunderstandings,” Moellenberg said. “I think there is a lesson for both parents and children to love unconditionally.”
Rendahl first heard the story of Joseph from her grandparents and Sunday school teachers.
“It is the story of redemption, reconciliation and restoration,” Rendahl said. “[It] is one of my favorites in the Bible.”
The show has no irony or subtlety.
“I am always thrilled to see the entire cast buy into every moment,” Moellenberg said.
While the rehearsal ran, Moellenberg paced back and forth in the audience, dancing to the songs, clapping during the applause breaks.
With Andrew Lloyd Weber’s ear-worm melodies and Tim Rice’s evocative lyrics, “Joseph” has become one of the most successful musicals of the past century.
“It is a fast, energetic piece that is very accessible for any theater-goer,” Moellenberg said.
The onstage band plays bouncy and bright music throughout the whole show. Pianos twinkle over beds of church organs. Bass lines slip and slide all over. Before you know it, you’ll be tapping your feet and bobbing your head along.
The songs feel familiar even hearing them for the first time. The shimmering pop rock is timeless. “One More Angel in Heaven” is a classic country-western diddy, full of line-dancing. “Song of the King” is a rockabilly homage to Elvis. The rousing dance number prior to the intermission will surely bring the house down.
During the break, Moellenberg snacked. “I think it’s flowing well,” he said.
Sara Gorby is a ray of sunshine as the narrator, per usual. It’s hard not to smile whenever she sings.
Kevin Wade adds weight to the titular character, grounding the dizzying show. His rendition of “Close Every Door” is a show stopper. They have him running all over the theater: out in the audience, down into the stage, at one point he rides out on a golden chariot.
Palm trees and stairs adorn the stage. The set seems to shrink for the intimate ballads and expand when the full chorus sings to the rafters. Colorful lights flash and flicker. Pastel dresses sashay; there is a rainbow painted on the front of the stage.
“I want our audience to absorb a bit of that color and light and live with that joy for the rest of their evening,” Moellenberg said.
For good measure, there’s even a selfie to bring the story into the 21st century, examining the story’s theme of hero worship.
“Joseph seems to parallel many of our youth today, who are working to craft their unique identity,” Moellenberg said.
This production is truly a community effort. The cast spans schoolchildren to middle-aged adults.
“This is a small community where many people have performed all over the country in many different settings,” Moellenberg said. “Our local talent brings so many unique experiences with them that I imagine aren’t always found in any given small town.” ￼
