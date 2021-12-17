Around 20 years ago, when writer Tony Tekaroniake Evans was renting a place in west Ketchum, his friend Cameron came over with a stack of IONS (Institute of Noetic Sciences) magazines, started by astronaut Edgar Mitchell to explore human consciousness. Cameron knew Tony was interested in philosophy and spirituality.
It turned out Cameron’s mother—local legend and founder of what is now the Sun Valley Museum of Art, Glenn Janss—was involved in IONS. Tony discovered she was also involved in the global board of The Nature Conservancy and the Idaho Heritage Trust.
Years later, when Janss asked Evans to co-write her autobiography, he said yes. That book, “Memory and Destiny, the Life of Glenn Janss,” came out earlier this month.
“She’s a fascinating individual,” Evans said. “Her significance goes far and wide.”
About five years ago, then in her mid 80s, Janss’ advisors convinced her to write this book.
“They said you should share what you know about the world,” Evans said.
Back in the 60s and 70s, Sun Valley was a rustic place, filled with “cattle ranchers, sheepherders, hippies, ski bums, and vigilantes, all of them at odds with one another.”
“Now, some people would think Sun Valley is the cultural center of Idaho,” Evans said. “That was due in a big part to Bill and Glenn Janss.”
While her husband Bill owned the Sun Valley Resort in the 70s, they faced tough economic times. The teamsters and the airport workers went on strike. He gave away free ski tickets to teachers and nurses.
Still, Evans said, “he also knew how important it was to develop the cultural aspects of the town.”
Bill appointed Glenn to establish an arts center in town, inspired in part by what was going on in Aspen, Colorado.
“She didn’t think it would survive,” Evans said. She doubted that ski bums and vigilantes cared about art. When she tried the first wine auction—now a staple of the Sun Valley summer—it flopped.
But, she preserved. With Bill’s resources from the resort and her connections to the Los Angeles art scene, they turned Sun Valley into a cultural hub.
Glenn Janss started the first art gallery in town. She brought in a world-class film festival. She established an art school, teaching photography, painting, ceramics, dance and more.
Celebrities from different artistic disciplines began coming to Sun Valley to spend their summers and teach locals. Timothy Leary and Clint Eastwood could be seen walking around town. Cultural critics, scholars and writers gave lectures.
“It was truly the golden era of arts in the Sun Valley area,” Evans said. “And now, the Sun Valley Center for the Arts is continuing that legacy.”
Prolific painter Mary Rolland is just one local artist who has been inspired and supported by Janss over the past 50 years.
“She was the force that started and led the path for art and artists in the Wood River Valley and beyond,” Rolland said.
Over the years, the Jansses pumped untold millions into the infrastructure of the Wood River Valley. They headed the construction of Warm Springs. The wine auction now rakes in $2-3 million per year. Glenn Janss still helps out with local schools. Her superpower is to fundraise, to reach out to people and get them to care about art.
As a reporter, Evans covers nonprofits for the Idaho Mountain Express. Janss’s philanthropy is one of the reasons he took the book gig. He says his process for writing longform is not much different than his weekly articles.
“Stories are stories,” Evans said. “It’s the same: Pay attention, tell the truth.”
He would interview Janss a couple times a week, transcribe, write, then show it to her. Sometimes she would write and he would edit.
“You need a lot of patience,” Evans said. “You need to let things develop.”
He emulated her elegant voice and made it clearer to read. After a while, it was unclear who wrote what.
“If you’re working closely with someone on a creative project, you need to make sure you’re communicating clearly,” Evans said.
He interviewed friends and colleagues, including Mariel Hemingway, Julie Wrigley, Lynne Twist, Harry Rinker and Jim Dutcher.
“I wanted to write a history that would provide an insight into a world I wasn’t familiar with,” Evans said.
He was thrilled by the promise of old L.A., where Janss grew up as the heiress to the Bullock retail empire. He made a pilgrimage to her grandfather’s store, an art deco masterpiece from the 1920s on Wilshire Boulevard. What was once a towering “Land of Oz,” on the outskirts of L.A., is now surrounded by skyscrapers and “not-so-nice neighborhoods.” He learned about the crazy days of Malibu, when people raced horses on the beach.
“It was the wild west,” Evans said. “It wasn’t like California is today.”
Researching her family dynasty at the Huntington Library, he returned with a trove of photographs and news clippings. He learned there was a connection between Glenn’s grandfather and the Janss development company in L.A.
Evans took the interviews and incorporated them into a narrative, interpreting within a historical context.
“Memories and facts alone don’t really make a story,” Evans said.
They started forming chapters around certain themes: Coming-of-age stories, family dysfunction, tragedy, loss and love.
“There’s money: what it can do and what it cannot do to help us and save us,” Evans said.
Janss had an opulent upbringing. Bing Crosby sang at their family picnic. They had a church organ in the guest house.
“Glenn provided plenty of material for all this, I just explored it,” Evans said.
But, no amount of money can buy an escape from demons. Janss’ mother was an alcoholic, Glenn said. Glenn went through a difficult divorce early in her life. Some of the book focuses on her quest for spiritual healing.
“I was surprised at every turn,” Evans said. “You never know what someone’s life is like until they start telling you stories.”
He learned about how Janss attempted to go up the Colorado River on a motorboat before anyone had really tried such a thing. It did not go well.
He learned about when Janns went to Iran with Bill and Cecil Andrus, a former governor of Idaho, just prior to the revolution, to watch J.R. Simplot try to sell potatoes to the king.
Still, the most staggering stories are from her career and philanthropy. She served on the first Blaine County Zoning Commission. Her personal art collection established the Boise Museum of Art. The list goes on and on.
“I wanted to help someone create a legacy for her life, for her posterity,” Evans said. “I hoped it would also serve as a model for people who want a difference in the world. It’s not just rich people who do that, but people who want to see the kind of friendships, networking, organizing it takes to pull things together.” ￼
