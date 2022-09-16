Autumn is in the air. You know what that means. It’s time to wear turtleneck sweaters, drink pumpkin spice lattes, listen to The Smiths and go out of your way to step on especially crunchy leaves.
It’s also time to drink beer and throw axes.
This weekend, Sawtooth Brewery is helping the locals celebrate slack with its 10th Annual Oktoberfest celebration, Sept 16. and 17. So dig up your finest lederhosen and come on out to Sun Valley's Festival Meadow. Friday begins at 4 p.m. and Saturday at noon. Each day ends at 9 p.m. Your stein is your ticket, with prices ranging from $13-$20.
There will be authentic German beer and cuisine. This sounds like heaven to me. I'll be on the clock to review the menu from best to wurst.
I've always wondered why Oktoberfest takes starts in September. But I get it. I am also impatient. I interrupt people. I cut in line. I honk as soon as the light turns green—even if there's no one ahead of me. When I binge a show, I watch multiple episodes simultaneously on separate screens. I eat pasta raw because I can’t stand to watch it boil.
There’s been a lot of debate lately about the venue for this Oktoberfest—is it Festival Meadow or Meadows? I’m here to clarify that I have absolutely no idea. When does a meadow become meadows? When does cloth become clothes? When does a shenanigan become shenanigans? For more philosophical musings, check out the "Around Town with Joey Thyne" podcast. [Editor's Note: We have not agreed to a podcast.]
Attendees can compete in the Beer Olympics for a chance to win Das Boot. Not to be rain on anyone's parade, but Express Staff Writer/resident expert Mike Shultz pointed out that “Das Boot” actually means “the boat” in German. I'll see myself out.
Activities include axe throwing, cornhole, volume chug, stein hoisting and flip cup. I have prepared for stein hoisting for years by giving meandering, incoherent toasts at weddings. And, I became an expert at flip cup in my college days. I may have failed Econ 100, but dang it, I can flip a cup.
There will be live music, with Doghaus performing Friday starting at 5 p.m. For more information, go to www.ketchumoktoberfest.com.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In