Oktoberfest

The Beer Olympics have become a hallmark of Ketchum Oktoberfest.

 Express photo by Roland Lane

Autumn is in the air. You know what that means. It’s time to wear turtleneck sweaters, drink pumpkin spice lattes, listen to The Smiths and go out of your way to step on especially crunchy leaves.

It’s also time to drink beer and throw axes.

This weekend, Sawtooth Brewery is helping the locals celebrate slack with its 10th Annual Oktoberfest celebration, Sept 16. and 17. So dig up your finest lederhosen and come on out to Sun Valley's Festival Meadow. Friday begins at 4 p.m. and Saturday at noon. Each day ends at 9 p.m. Your stein is your ticket, with prices ranging from $13-$20.

