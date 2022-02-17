Stanley is very popular in the summer. Campers and festival-goers flock from across the west. However, its winter activities, like snowmobiling and snowshoeing, are a little more niche. That’s why 13 years ago local business owners created Winterfest to bring together the community.
The 2022 Winterfest runs in Stanley this weekend, Friday, Feb. 18, and Saturday, Feb. 19.
Winterfest’s motto is “Let’s Get Weird.” With "drag" racing in snowshoes and outhouses sliding down hills, it’s not hard to see why. Local vendors will sell food and beer.
Each year it has only gotten bigger and bigger, adding more events. The lodging across Stanley is fully booked for this weekend. However, people can still make the trip up from the Wood River Valley.
Without further ado, here is the full itinerary of Winterfest events.
FRIDAY
Pick-Up Hockey & Free Skate - 5 p.m. All weekend long, tourists and locals alike come to play pickup hockey or just skate around. Anyone is welcome and this event is free. Grab your skates and come down to the Stanley Ice Rink by Pioneer Park and the airport.
Glow in the Dark Parade - 7 p.m. Those afraid of the dark need not worry. Revelers will shimmer across Stanley like the north star. The parade starts at Papa Brunee’s, then goes to the Supper Club, then the Kasino Club. People can meander in and out of bars. Everyone involved in the parade gets a complimentary stein.
Beach Party - 9 p.m. The Mountain Village Resort's Velvet Falls Dance Hall hosts this luau. So grab your lei and straw hat and be ready to boogie. Short shorts have been seen at this event, despite the temperatures dropping to -20F. But, no pressure.
SATURDAY
Fat Bike Fondo - 9 a.m. Shake off your hangover with a 30k or 40k bike ride. Explore all the way from the Nip & Tuck area to Kelly Creek. Soak in the majesty of the Sawtooth Mountains. This event usually includes anywhere between 10-30 people, but this year is expected to have over 50 riders. Registration is required.
Stanley Fly-in & Static Airshow - 10 a.m. Pilots from all over the west will fly into Stanley. People can come check out the cool planes. However, this event is weather dependent. Winterfest has only been able to pull it off twice in the past. This Saturday looks like blue skies, but keep your fingers crossed.
Raft Rides - 12 p.m. The Raft Rides are Winterfest's most beloved event. It’s fun for the whole family. A snowcat takes you up the backside of the High Country Inn and the Mountain Village Resort–or you can walk up if you’re a true maniac. Then, slide down with your friends in a 16-foot-wide whitewater raft. This year, they had to expand to three rafts due to the popularity.
Turkey Bowl - 12 p.m. Slide a frozen turkey down the slick Ace of Diamonds street and try to get a strike.
Live Music & Street Dance - 12:30 p.m. Be prepared to cut a rug to some righteous tunes by Eli Howard & the Greater Good.
Drag Race - 1:15 p.m. Real men can pull of a dress. Strap on some snowshoes and race down Aces of Diamonds Blvd.
Three-Legged Race - 2:30 p.m. Everything is more fun with a friend. Strap on someone else’s leg and run for your life.
Outhouse Races - 3:45 Outhouse races are a sight to behold. Competitors construct their own unique outhouse sleds and race down the street for glory and survival. Popular in cold climates across the country, this event draws big crowds. First, second and third places will be rewarded. There’s also a people’s choice award for most creative outhouse.
For more information, visit stanleywinterfest.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In