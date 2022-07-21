Get Lost this weekend

These days, it’s hard to get lost. Smart phones track our every move. Uber picks us up at any wrong turn. The unexpected can be scary, but spontaneity gives us some of the best memories.
Over the mountains and through the woods next to the Big Lost River sits the Idaho BaseCamp, far from the reaches of cell service. The Idaho BaseCamp first inspired Luke McNees to start the Lost River Disco, three days of dance music transcendence.
“If you haven’t been there, you should find any reason to go, regardless of LRD, it is truly magical,” McNees said. “There are so many places to explore and get lost, with special moments everywhere.”
Those entering LRD from the footpaths of the Idaho wilderness will feel they have been transported to a new world. Disco balls shimmer, euphoric lights bounce in every direction. Bass rattles the rocks underfoot. Artists perform from a treehouse nestled between two cottonwoods. The moon reflects off the river. Strangers with glow sticks and Hula Hoops dance without a care in the world.
In the morning, roll out of your tent, float down the river past fly fishermen straight into the Beach Cabana Bar for a craft cocktail right before yoga.
LRD returns July 22-24. The eclectic headliners include Sohmi, Themba, Aden, DAVI and Sarkis Michael.
“Looking back at all the festivals that I have attended and played, the small boutique festivals were the ones that I have enjoyed the most,” DAVI said. “LRD is my new favorite just for that reason. It’s a great event to get away for the weekend with friends to enjoy beautiful nature, amazing food and quality music surrounded by very kind and friendly people.”
McNees has traveled around the world as a music promoter. Now, he wants to bring the world back home. He founded LRD in 2016 as a way to diversify the music scene in and around the valley.
“Over the years we have cultivated a community of like-minded people who enjoy and respect the outdoors and share an interest in celebrating our love for music and art,” McNees said.
But get one thing straight—this is not a rave.
“If you’re one of those people describing every event involving electronic music as a rave, then you need to stop living under a rock,” McNees said. “It’s becoming less of a problem with time, but that word is used with a negative connotation by people who are bitter towards electronic music and those days are just over.”
Dance music is mainstream now. Parents can bring their kids to shows.
“If you want to go to a rave, I’ll send you the address to a sketchy warehouse in East L.A. at 5 a.m. where you might hear some amazing music, but also likely feel at risk for your health and safety,” McNees said.
LRD focuses on house and techno music.
“A lot of people think all dance music is the same, however there are so many subgenres of electronic music and even of house and techno,” McNees said. “A lot of people just don’t ‘get it,’ but that’s OK. I don’t ‘get’ death metal.”
In 2021, LRD returned after a 5-year hiatus.
“Coming out of the pandemic last year, there was a really special energy about it,” McNees said. “For many, it was their first time at a larger social gathering, and it felt like it was the perfect time and place for old and new friends to come together and celebrate. We got to see a lot of old friends and so many new faces are carrying that same energy into this year. [We] look forward to welcoming even more newcomers. “
Last year, founder McNees brought on Kailyn Avery as event coordinator. She believes the smaller venue provides an intimate feel.
“Everyone attending becomes friends,” Avery said. “You feel like you’re in on this amazing secret with everyone else there. And you want to share it with others, but you also want to keep it sacred.”
During the day, wellness experiences are offered.
“Loom Imports will be vibing out a ‘chill area’ and we have a few local yoga instructors, sound bath experts, and massage therapists,” McNees said.
A plethora of vendors will be there. Wood River Sustainability Center put together the menu for lunch and dinner. Jersey Girl out of Hailey is also adding breakfast and lunch options. The bar specializes in craft cocktails featuring local brands mixed with shrubs from Christina at Road Bars. LRD teamed up with New Belgium Brewing and Watkins Distributing for craft and domestic beer options.
Camping and “glamping” are available.
Glampers will arrive with a bell tent set up with a dressed bed and side tables. They will also be provided with towels and toiletries, mimosas, fresh green juice by Ginger Sweet, light snacks, refreshments, beer, breakfast and coffee.
LRD enforces a “Leave No Trace” policy, encouraging attendees to pick up all their trash.
“We’ve been incredibly lucky in past years to have a very respectful and responsible community,” McNees said. “If you were to leave trash on the ground or make a mess, you’re more likely to hear about it from the guest next to you before anyone on staff even needs to.”
LRD depends on volunteers.
“Throwing this type of event essentially in the middle of nowhere poses many challenges, so it really takes a village to pull it off,” McNees said.
They are faced with tricky terrain and no cell service. They source production items across Idaho, Utah and Washington. Ultimately, the team says it’s worth it.
“We all dance, laugh, cry, and feel while listening to music,” Avery said. “Two people, with every single difference in the world, could still end up having the same favorite song. It’s the ultimate connector.” ￼
