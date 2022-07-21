Get Lost this weekend

At the Lost River Disco, artists perform from a treehouse nestled between two cottonwood trees. This year, headliners include Sohmi, Themba, Aden, Davi and Sarkis Michael.

 Photos courtesy of the Lost River Disco

These days, it’s hard to get lost. Smart phones track our every move. Uber picks us up at any wrong turn. The unexpected can be scary, but spontaneity gives us some of the best memories.

Over the mountains and through the woods next to the Big Lost River sits the Idaho BaseCamp, far from the reaches of cell service. The Idaho BaseCamp first inspired Luke McNees to start the Lost River Disco, three days of dance music transcendence.

“If you haven’t been there, you should find any reason to go, regardless of LRD, it is truly magical,” McNees said. “There are so many places to explore and get lost, with special moments everywhere.”

Lost River Disco will offer yoga sessions. Local sound bath experts and massage therapists will also be there.

