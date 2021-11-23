Get into the holiday spirit by supporting local art

Do you have time to kill this weekend with your family after Turkey Day? Come check out the Wood River Artists Holiday Open Tour.
For the first time, it coincides with Black Friday and Small Business Saturday, so you can do some holiday shopping while supporting the vibrant local art scene.
Sprawling across the valley, local artists will show their process as well as sell some dazzling artwork.
Karen Jacobsen paints in oils and watercolors.
“[It’s] an exploration of the subtle beauty around us,” Jacobsen said.
In Ketchum, she will present plein air paintings outside.
Mark Sheehan will open the garage behind his home in Bellevue to show his collection of tools and machinery from the past 50 years. He forges steel and copper repoussé of the female form, as well as sculptures and wall hangings.
“People think of artists as painters or draftsman or potters,” Sheehan said. “Blacksmiths rarely come to mind.”
Marybeth Flower’s photography includes abstract images, realistic landscapes and street scenes. She learned to capture moments while creating a coffee table book of life in Italian town squares.
“I love to push myself to try new things,” Flower said.
Her studio is in her home at 200 S. Bigwood Drive in Ketchum.
“Many people do not understand advanced post-processing techniques that a fine art digital photographer must use in order to make an artful print,” Flower said. “There are many decisions to be made and each one can dramatically influence the feel of the final photograph.”
She will share her space with Narda Pitkethly. Through her glassblowing, Pitkethly follows the color of feng shui. She asks customers, “What color globe calls to you?,” then she reads them the story of their globe color. One day, she hopes to open a glassblowing studio in Ketchum.
When Mary Rolland starts a painting, she has no idea what it will look like by the end. She just picks the colors and follows where her brush leads her.
“My paintings are very ethereal—poetic imagination, unique, loose and rich in a heavenly use of colors that drip and flow,” Rolland said.
Her studio is at 231 Northwood Way/800B, Ketchum.
David Rau believes the art walk is a great way to get someone a unique gift for the holidays.
“There is a story in every painting and everyone should have one in their home,” Rau said.
He is located at 1411 S. Main St. in Bellevue, Studio 4A.
Lisa Holley has been working on her series “You Are What You Eat” since 1982. Her watercolor illustrations of animals are composed of what the animal eats.
“Each piece of artwork has a history to it, from beginning to completion, which is rarely known when just viewing a piece on the wall,” Holley said.
Her studio is at 270 Northwood Way, Unit 205, Ketchum.
Lisa Horton’s jewelry combines silver, bronze, copper and brass, along with gemstone cabochons and leather.
“My work blends traditional metalsmithing methods with nontraditional metal clay techniques to produce mixed metal pieces,” Horton said.
Her line includes pins, bolo ties, bracelets, earrings and necklaces.
Her home studio address is 1110 Silver Star Drive, Hailey.
Marie Stewart makes “modernistic use of primitive, bright, joyful, colorful acrylic paintings, to wear and to hang.”
Her living artist studio will be at 620 S. Main St., Bellevue.
Jennifer Bellinger does oil paintings of animals, still life and creating life.
“I focus on strong compositions and direct observation for color mixing,” Bellinger said.
There is still time to commission a painting of a beloved dog or cat. Her studio is at 100 Emerald Street in Ketchum.
Pamela Street and Gordon Webster will also participate. See the full map below. Some artists will keep their studios open on Sunday as well. ￼
