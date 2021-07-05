Former Secretary of Defense James Mattis will headline Higher Ground’s 10th annual “Hero’s Journey” gala on Tuesday, July 6, the nonprofit announced last week.
A native of Pullman, Wash., the retired Marine Corps four-star general spent much of the past two decades in the upper echelons of the American military, heading the U.S. Joint Forces Command and later Central Command before being called to serve on President Donald Trump’s Cabinet from 2017-2019.
Mattis slots in with a slate of other high-profile speakers to headline the Hero’s Journey event, including former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice, retired Gen. Stanley McChrystal and two other former Secretaries of Defense, Robert Gates and Leon Panetta.
This year, seating will be limited to less than half of the event’s usual 200-person capacity. To accommodate overflow, former NFL coach and current ESPN analyst Jim Mora will host a picnic with a livestream of Mattis’ talk. That event will have a speaker of its own: former NFL wide receiver Mark Pattison. Pattison recently climbed Mount Everest to complete the Seven Summits: the feat of climbing the tallest peak on each continent.
Tickets to the gala itself are sold out, but, as of Monday afternoon, the picnic had tickets available for $250 each. For more information, click here to visit Higher Ground’s Hero’s Journey website.
