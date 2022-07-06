Gallery walk provides an outsider's perspective of America

Great art takes ambiguous—at times contradictory—feelings and distills them in a way that resonates with people. At the Sun Valley Gallery Walk, many artists provide an outsider’s perspective on the confounding country that is America.
On Friday, July 8, galleries across town will open their doors from 5-7:30 p.m. for public viewings. Here are a few of the new exhibitions to explore.
HUNG LIU
Gail Severn Gallery has a memorial exhibition for Hung Liu. The Chinese-American artist is known for her paintings based on historical photographs.
Meredith Skillman is the co-director at the Gail Severn Gallery.
“Her works bring to the forefront figures of the past that have often been neglected or forgotten by the annals of history, including prostitutes, laborers, prisoners, refugees, migrants and others,” Skillman said. “Her paintings elevate these missing narratives.”
Liu grew up during the Maoist Revolution. She had to burn many photographs to protect her family.
“Photographs were also symbolic of a historical truth and freedom she was denied under the Maoist regime,” Skillman said. “Hung’s use of photography is a personal journey in restoring dignity and honor to those whose lives are at risk of erasure ... Liu’s paintings merge the documentary aspect of historical photography with the emotive and reflective process of painting.”
Liu’s signature use of washes and drips of linseed oil both “preserves and destroys” the image.
“Much like our own memory fades and time erodes our understanding of history, her drips and painterly strokes dissolve the image, while simultaneously bringing forgotten photographic images back to life,” Skillman said.
Liu often discovered herself in the subjects she painted.
“Just as we can adopt children, Liu feels we can also adopt our ancestors,” Skillman said. “There is a continuity between generations, a shared human experience. In so many ways, we are inherently connected to the lives of those who went before us, sharing in their struggles and their perseverance.”
Liu trained in the Realist Style at the Central Academy of Fine Art in Beijing. She moved to the U.S. in 1984 and attended the University of California, San Diego, studying under Allan Kaprow and Moira Roth.
Liu created her “Chinese in Idaho” series in 2004. These paintings examined around 4,000 immigrants who came to Idaho in the mid-late 1800s. The collection focuses on Polly Bemis, a Chinese woman who was sold into slavery, ending up in Idaho during the Gold Rush. There, her marriage to an American saved her from rising anti-Chinese sentiment. Polly became a businesswoman and homesteader following her husband’s death. She was one of the first to settle along the Salmon River in Idaho.
Inspired by Dorothea Lange’s work during the Dust Bowl, Liu shifted her focus from Chinese to American subjects later in life.
“In their lifetimes, Liu and Lange both witnessed social and political upheaval as well as perseverance in the face of extreme adversity,” Skillman said.
Liu passed in 2021.
“Liu spoke so eloquently not only about her work, but about the interconnection we all share with the generations that came before us and those who will carry on after we are gone,” Skillman said. “Regardless of time, race, position, we all carry within us shared experiences – living many lives within our own.”
OVANES BERBERIAN
The work of Ovanes Berberian will show at the Kneeland Gallery.
Berberian came of age in Russian Armenia during the colorist movement, studying under internationally acclaimed impressionist Sergei Bongart.
Carey Molter is the director of the Kneeland Gallery.
“Berberian’s father was a well respected Russian artist, and a significant part of his art education came from the Russian school,” Molter said. “The use of light taught in this environment is unparalleled in any other school of art. Combined with Berberian’s confident blend of color and brushwork his paintings give a unique perspective to the American landscape he now calls home.”
Berberian paints lush American landscapes with oils. He is a plein air purist, painting on location so he can directly confront his subjects. Despite all these different influences, he still achieves his number one goal: color harmony.
THAI MAINHARD
The work of Brazilian-born Thai Mainhard will show at Gilman Contemporary.
Her expressive abstract paintings transcend cultural boundaries. Mainhard describes her work as “the opposing forces that make up our inner jungle.”
Casey Hanrahan is the director of Gilman Contemporary.
“Thai’s work expresses the contrasting forces, or even belief systems, she sees around us,” Hanrahan said. “Thai’s work is an abstract articulation of our robust emotions; our desire for happiness, connection, and spirituality in the face or our fragility.”
Mainhard once said, “I like painting from a place that’s deep within my emotions and let it speak the language that I don’t have, especially about love and being loved. It’s my most extensive subject.”
Of course, these are only a few examples of the great art that will be shown at the Gallery Walk this Friday. Be sure to stop at all your favorite galleries across town. ￼
