On Friday, Feb. 18, people will have the opportunity to experience world class art while sipping wine and mingling with friends at the free Gallery Walk in Ketchum.
After many galleries did not participate during the last walk due to COVID, most members of the Sun Valley Gallery Association are back. That includes Frederic Boloix Fine Arts, the Gail Severn Gallery, Gilman Contemporary, Kneeland Gallery, MESH Gallery and the Sun Valley Museum of Art, among others. Brochofksy Galleries will not be participating.
Other galleries not affiliated with the association, such as Wood River Fine Arts and Anderson Architecture, will also participate.
People can ponder the fragility of life through the tea bowls at the Sun Valley Museum of Art, learn about ancient mythology through the glasswork at Friesen + Lantz, reconnect to the natural world at Anderson Architecture or take a walk down memory lane with the nostalgic photography at Gilman Contemporary. These are just a few examples of the artistry that can be witnessed across town.
The Gallery Walk takes place from 5-7:30 p.m. For more information, visit svgalleries.org/gallery-walk. ￼
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In