G.R. Stahl on building a sturdy foundation for his new mystery novel

Aside from his award-winning journalism, G.R. Stahl also works as a carpenter. A year into working on his debut novel, the fun, fast-paced mystery “Deception at Diamond D Ranch,” he scrapped it.
“I basically hadn’t built a sturdy foundation,” Stahl said.
Starting from scratch, he leaned into a three-act structure and the hero’s journey.
“Maybe those are crutches for a first-time novelist, but they were absolutely imperative for me to drape a 300-odd page book around a story,” Stahl said.
He built from the ground up.
“A lot of people can write some colorful prose,” Stahl said, but “you can’t just show up and put a coat of paint on some wood and call it a house.”
“Deception at Diamond D Ranch” follows Ranger Cade Rigens as he works to establish the nation’s newest national park. A political adversary comes to him with news that a young man has gone missing doing research in the mountains. The opponents must help each other to solve a mystery that is more complex than what first meets the eye.
“I want people to have fun reading the story,” Stahl said. “I want people to be inspired by the landscape.”
The novel spans Idaho, from the state capital to the canals of the southwest.
“Big rural Idaho is a place I’m really passionate about,” Stahl said. “I hope I’ve captured the essence of some of those places.”
With a frontier attitude, a unique history and tensions from newcomers, he says Idaho is ripe for storytelling.
“The sheer scale and scope of our public lands and our wild places in Idaho ... there are so many mysteries built into the landscape already, little nooks and crannies few people have ever gone,” Stahl said.
Recently, he hiked and skied near Galena peak. In about a 40 mile radius he only saw about 10 people.
“I can’t even really separate myself from Idaho anymore ... that sense of being the best version of myself when I am out experiencing that,” Stahl said.
Rural and urban perspectives battle in “Deception at Diamond D. Ranch.” There’s a character who feels suffocated by the city of Boise and learns to get back to himself through the wilds of southern Idaho.
The book explores Idaho’s rich Basque history, one of the world’s oldest cultures. At the turn of the 20th century, many Basques came to Idaho to work as sheep ranchers and miners. He had people from the Basque block in Boise revise it for accuracy.
On Tuesday, May 10, at 7 p.m. he will do an Instagram live event talking about the book through Rediscovered Books page @rdbooks. On May 12 and 14 he will do book signing at Rediscovered Books in Boise and Caldwell. Locally, “Deception at Diamond D. Ranch” is available at Chapter One Books in Ketchum and can be ordered through Iconoclast Books in Hailey.
“[Local bookstores] are the backbone and the lifeblood of the industry,” Stahl said. “They’re the direct interface between the public and the work.”
As a kid, his mom read him Tolkien and C.S. Lewis.
“My early love of wordplay goes right back to sitting on my mom and dad’s front porch scrawling in journals, mostly pretty lousy poetry,” Stahl said.
For a decade, he cut his teeth writing about public lands at the Idaho Mountain Express.
“My years as a reporter taught me how to write in plain, easy-to-understand language most of the time,” Stahl said. “I’m grateful to my journalism mentors for many reasons, but driving that skill into me was a crucial part of helping me grow as a writer.”
He always aspired to write a novel. So, he did the math. If he could generate thousands of words per week, the novel would be done in a matter of months.
“I think I had a little bit of hubris,” he said, “working in the newspaper trenches where you can pump out a lot of pretty clean copy every week.” A novel, he found, “doesn’t work that way, obviously.”
“Maybe it works that way if you’re Stephen King.”
He had to switch up his approach. News writing is all about telling, and creative writing is all about showing.
“You’ve gotta get in there and describe the smells and the textures of the world you’re inhabiting,” Stahl said.
Throughout the process of finishing the book, he went through several day jobs. Waking up early to write for a few hours three days a week, he set goals for himself.
After the meat of the story was established, he could go back and insert fun genre tricks and flourishes, like red herrings.
“You have to start with a foundation, and then you’ve gotta put framework on top of the foundation,” Stahl said. “Then you put the electrical wires and the plumbing inside the framework. Then you can put the sheathing on and your roof. Then, you can color it up with some paint on at the end.” ￼
