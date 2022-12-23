G. Love worked 30 years to be 'lazy'

G. Love and Special Sauce will perform at the Argyros 29 and 30 7 p.m.

If you visit a record store in Boise, you may find G. Love & Special Sauce filed in the rap section. In another city, they could be placed with alternative rock.

“When we first came out with our first record in 1994, they didn’t know where to put us,” Garrett “G. Love” Dutton said.

It was both a blessing and a curse. They never had the advantage of a built-in fan-base specific genres can provide.

