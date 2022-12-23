G. Love worked 30 years to be 'lazy'

If you visit a record store in Boise, you may find G. Love & Special Sauce filed in the rap section. In another city, they could be placed with alternative rock.
“When we first came out with our first record in 1994, they didn’t know where to put us,” Garrett “G. Love” Dutton said.
It was both a blessing and a curse. They never had the advantage of a built-in fan-base specific genres can provide.
“The benefit is that as people got hip to our music, they really felt like it was something special,” Dutton said.
G. Love and Special Sauce will bring their funk-soul fusion to the Argyros Performing Arts Center Dec. 29 and 30 at 7 p.m.
“I’m a people person,” Dutton said. “It’s just such a cool thing to go out every night and get a crowd going.”
Tickets range from $40-$70. These are 21+ events.
“My whole goal for the show is to get my rocks off and have everybody that sets foot in that building to get their rocks off,” Dutton said. “My job is to make people happy and inspired.
“Every set is custom-catered to the atmosphere of that night. It’s always a great time and we always give it 150%.”
You never know what to expect at one of their concerts. He has a simple motto: Always take the gig.
“You can be playing for five people, but one of those people could be Clive Davis or something,” Dutton said. “You could be in Sun Valley playing a gig and maybe Sting is there skiing and gonna take G. Love on tour next year.”
Chuck Treece will join Dutton onstage.
“He’s a legendary, iconic musician out of Philadelphia,” Dutton said. “He brings a really vibrant drumming style. He’s probably one of the greatest drummers you’ll ever see: A great pocket, great energy and also great vocals.”
Growing up, Dutton listened to everything from Neil Young to Wu Tang Clan.
“Hip hop was the music of my generation,” Dutton said.
These days, Dutton lives for the jam. In the process, he’s become something of a slacker icon.
“I guess that’s a good thing. It’s cool to have a laid back sound,” Dutton said. “I never really think anything about our music is lazy. The grooves are laid back, as they should be.”
What others may hear as sluggish is a conscious effort to play “behind the pocket.”
“The music is the music, and that has that certain feeling,” Dutton said. “But of course, the work ethic is a whole different thing.”
Don’t be fooled by their chill sound—he is a hustler.
“The music business is like any other profession: You get out what you put in,” Dutton said.
“You have to hustle and take advantage of opportunities. Strike the iron while it’s hot ... If you want to make your dreams come true, you have to put in the work.”
Early on, he learned from a guitar teacher to take his career seriously.
“You have to have that time and energy to put towards getting your technical skills down,” Dutton said. “There’s always gonna be people that play circles around you, but you do what you do to the best of your ability.”
As a street performer, he learned to play under any circumstance and in any weather.
“Most of the time there was no one listening,” Dutton said. “Those years really made me as a performer.”
He has watched the internet take over the industry.
“Now, it’s highly competitive. Every kid can make a record every second of the day and they do,” Dutton said. “But, at least there’s a way to get it out there. You can get in touch with people and send music easily.”
He did not have that luxury back in the early 90s.
“How do you go from being a street musician to walking in through the door at 550 Madison Ave. for the Sony building?” Dutton said.
The answer was simpler than it originally appeared: Baby steps. He sent his demo everywhere. He always took the gig. He cut his teeth playing three sets a night in Irish pubs.
“You get comfortable playing a lot of material,” Dutton said. “Then you can consolidate your best songs into a 45 minute set. You hone in on the best material.”
When he moved to Boston, he didn’t go see many others perform.
“I was focused on trying to make it,” Dutton said. “I was either playing a show or practicing.”
As a kid, he snuck into stadiums to see U2, The Who and Pink Floyd. Now, on the festival circuit, he watches from the backstage.
“Not that it’s glamorous, or super fun,” he said. “That’s just where working people are.”
Eventually, the hard work paid off. From the depths of COVID came a pleasant surprise: His album “The Juice” received a Grammy nomination.
“I never really realized how much that would mean to me to get that kind of respect,” Dutton said. “People getting those Grammys are the top performers in whatever type of music. You have to recognize the talent even if it’s not your thing.”
The category even gave a label to their fleeting genre: Contemporary Blues.
“That is pretty cool to finally have found a lane that people can market,” Dutton said. “But I wouldn’t take back the original aspect of what we do, because that’s been everything.”
For their next album, he took a pilgrimage down to Mississippi with Treece.
“It’s such a beautiful experience to make a record,” Dutton said. “You take something new or old and make it into some kind of sonic masterpiece.”
They recorded with guitar legend Luther Dickinson. Freddie Foxxx and Arrested Development’s Speech featured. They collaborated with old-timers and emerging artists alike.
“You listen to that performance and that production over and over again and kind of get off on it over and over and over again,” Dutton said. “Then, you release it to the world.”
With a taste for the accolade, he had high hopes for “Philadelphia Mississippi.”
“I really thought we were going to have a good shot to win the Grammy,” Dutton said. “But we didn’t get nominated ... That was a sting. That was a tough week.”
Afterward, he did what he does best: he got back to work.
“I don’t know how it works. It’s crazy. It’s a mystery,” Dutton said. “I thought for sure we were going to win a Grammy on this album and it eluded us. So we’re just keep plugging away and keep putting everything into it.” ￼
