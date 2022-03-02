Comedian Pauly Shore had a unique childhood. While his mother Mitzi Shore ran the Comedy Store in Los Angeles, shaping countless iconic standups, the club acted as his playground.
In the 90s, Shore made a name for himself hosting MTV as his far-out “Weasel” character. He went onto star in several classic goofball comedy films, including “Encino Man” and “Son-In-Law.”
When COVID hit, he had to press pause and focus on internet content. Now, he’s back on the road. Aside from performing standup, he is currently touring his one-man show “Stick to the Dancing,” which is what his mother said when he first auditioned at the Comedy Store.
The Express caught up with Shore before his visit to Ketchum this week. The comedian performs at The Argyros on Friday, March 4.
IME: Do you enjoy doing the podcast?
Shore: I think at the end of the day ... it doesn’t matter what I do, whether it’s standup or movies or my band stuff or podcasts ... That’s what’s cool about the internet. Back in the old days, you had to come up with an idea and get it produced. Then it turns into a whole thing. Now, you can just think of it and put it out.
IME: Do you think it’s good or bad for standup that almost every comedian has a podcast now?
Shore: I think it’s normal. It’s the changing of the times. Every comedian has a Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, a podcast, a YouTube page. It’s like the new version of a business card.
IME: How have you seen comedy crowds change over the past 30 years?
Shore: It’s like stock. It goes up and down. Now, it’s very much up. People seem to want to laugh and get out and feel that live connection now more than ever. The shows I’ve been doing have been great.
IME: Can you talk about your one-man show?
Shore: If I didn’t think people would be interested in it, I wouldn’t spend so much time working on it. The background I’ve had is very unique. I look at what I’ve done just through the eyes of a normal person and it’s quite different and fascinating and weird. Having my mom run the Store and my dad being a comedian and me being the spawn of that and then making it on MTV and the movies and then the ups and the downs of that whole thing—It’s never really been done like this ... It’s basically all stories leading up to the time before I made it. If you know me, you remember the movies and the MTV stuff, but people don’t know where I’m really from or how I became who I became. So, the one man show really dips into the life I had growing up at the Store and Beverly Hills High School and the Playboy Mansion.
IME: How does growing up in that environment shape your psyche?
Shore: I was just into it. I was into comedy. My whole life I’ve been kind of a go-getter. As a kid I was really into surfing or skateboarding or drums ... And when I started doing [comedy], I took pieces of everyone that I grew up with at the store and I put them into me.
IME: Is it true famous comedians babysat you?
Shore: My mom was always busy at the club. She never came to my Little League, so she would have Mike Binder and Argus Hamilton come. I think David Letterman was there. She would just give me to comics because I was little. This was the 1970s. Gallagher was there. That’s why when a comic dies like Bob Saget and Louie [Anderson], it upsets me I think heavier than just the average person. They’re like my older brothers.
IME: Can you talk about your time opening for Sam Kinison?
Shore: It was right place, right time, right comic ... I was just fascinated with the guy. He had a five-year run that was pretty awesome. There’s no comic like Sam and there never will be. He had his own style and his own cadence. He took me under his wing like a little kid and brought me out to America.
IME: Did your parents ever give you any advice on comedy?
Shore: Not really. You just have to fend for yourself.
IME: Do you have any advice for young comedians?
Shore: I’d only do it if it’s something that gets you out of bed. It’s not a hobby. It’s a lifestyle. If it’s a hobby, people shouldn’t waste stage time. Either 100% do it or don’t.
IME: After all these years, what keeps you interested?
Shore: It’s like a drug. It’s inside of me. I can’t stop. I can’t explain it. I take breaks here and there but they don’t last more than a couple days. I’m always trying to think of something.
For tickets and more information, visit theargyros.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In