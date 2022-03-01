Heather Hansman feels most like herself when exploring the great outdoors. It allows her to spend time with many of her favorite people.
“I’m really invested in why we care about being outside and why that feels important,” Hansman said. “I’m also really interested in how humans impact places.”
She examines these themes in her books “Powder Days: Ski Bums, Ski Towns and the Future of Chasing Snow” and “Downriver: Into the Future of Water in the West.”
On Thursday, March 3, Hansman will speak at The Community Library for the event “How Does Water Matter in the West?” Library Executive Director Jenny Emery-Davidson will lead the discussion.
“If I could assign a reading list for people living in the West right now, ‘Downriver’ and ‘Powder Days’ would both be on it,” Emery-Davidson said. “These are books that are adventurous both in the rugged terrain that they cover and the complex issues they explore—from water law to mental health issues in mountain towns.”
This event is a part of The Community Library’s “Winter Read” series. This year’s book is Norman MacLean’s “A River Runs Through It,” a short novel detailing fly fishing in Montana.
“This year’s Winter Read of ‘A River Runs Through It’ invites us to think about how rivers inform our communities and how communities impact our rivers,” Emery-Davidson said. “[Hansman] describes running rivers and skiing ridges in the West with gritty grace, and she digs deep into the question of how we build community around complex issues, like water allocation.”
On “A River Runs Through It,” Hansman said, “To tell a story about a place and make that place feel vivid and alive and interesting is a hard thing to do.”
Fresh out of college, she headed to Avon, Colorado, to work at Beaver Creek.
“I had this idea that I wanted to see mountains,” Hansman said. “I didn’t think about it much more beyond that.”
The choice shaped her career and her relationships.
“Something as random and arbitrary as skiing can have that much power over people and shape their decisions,” Hansman said.
She says the lore of skiing exerts the same as Horace Greeley’s famous 19th Century proclamation, “Go West, young man.” To Hansman, it taps into the primal needs for adventure and proving oneself. Through her work, she deconstructs the myth of the ski bum.
“I think obsession is interesting on any level,” Hansman said.
For a decade, she worked at Ski Magazine as a freelance writer and an editor.
“Having been an editor makes me a much better writer,” Hansman said. “People think writing is its own thing, but writing is so tied to reading, research and editing. You can’t have one piece without the rest of them.”
Once she solidified the idea for “Powder Days”, she road-tripped to several ski towns in 2019, from Sun Valley to Aspen.
“Hansman conveys a deep and joyful love of the West even as she is unflinching in her analysis of the realities of climate change, economic disparity and racial inequity,” Emery-Davidson said.
Hansman also researched the housing crisis prevalent in many resort towns for her project. Over the past couple years, the issues she covered for the book have intensified, she said.
“A lot of those things I knew were potential issues are even more serious than I thought they were,” Hansman said.
One piece of the puzzle she did not anticipate was the tie between mountain towns and mental health.
“I knew a lot of those places had pretty high suicide rates,” Hansman said. “But before I started digging in, I didn’t really know why.”
She finished the process with more questions than she started with.
“It doesn’t necessarily answer anything, but keeps the conversation going,” Hansman said. “It’s interesting having books out in the world, because you never know how things are going to hit people.”
Heading ‘Downriver’
Much of Hansman’s work examines how our relationship to natural water evolves over time, and asking “What are we going to do in the future to make things better?” she said.
In journalism school, her thesis was on water use. A self-proclaimed “raft head,” she still felt like she couldn’t truly wrap her head around water management. She wanted to be able explain how it impacts our lives.
For “Downriver,” she ventured through Colorado’s Green River.
“You don’t really know what you’re getting into until you’re in it,” Hansman said. “Part of the goal of that trip was to try to understand myself and put the pieces together.
“I figured if I was someone who didn’t understand it, there are probably a lot of other questions from other people who are struggling with the same thing.”
Before the trip, she saw the fight for conservation as very black and white. Over the journey, she learned it’s a lot more complex.
“There are no bad guys,” Hansman said. Everybody is trying to do good ... There’s not any real easy fix.”
Next, she wants to work on a collection of essays about her relationship with nature. Currently, she is experiencing a phenomenon she calls “publication blackout,” enthusiastic to start another book.
She says completing a long-form piece requires a lot more focus than just an essay or article.
“When you’re writing a book, you’re on an island by yourself for so much longer,” Hansman said. “There’s so many more pieces that have to come together ... You have to chip away at it and give yourself deadlines.”
Hansman will also be a part of the Sun Valley Writer’s conference this summer.
To join this event in person, you must register on The Community Library website at comlib.org. Proof of vaccination and a mask are required. The event will also be livestreamed on Vimeo. ￼
