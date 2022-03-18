From the slopes to the screen--Sun Valley Opera to host free ski film festival

Next week, the International Skiing History Association (ISHA) will host a free festival of ski films at the Sun Valley Opera House, screening 17 movies from March 23-25.
ISHA is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to preserve and advance the knowledge of ski history and increase public awareness of the sport’s heritage. Seth Masia is the organization’s president.
“Skiing is more than a sport, it’s a lifestyle steeped in rich history that we celebrate,” Masia said.
This festival is a part of Skiing History Week at Sun Valley staged by ISHA and the US Ski & Snowboard Hall of Fame.
ISHA’s 1,400 members—including resort and industry leaders, World Cup and Olympic racers, leading authors and historians and passionate skiers from two dozen nations—share a love of the sport and its rich past. The association publishes the magazine Skiing History six times a year.
ISHA Board Chairman Rick Mourton is showing his 1983 film, “Legends of American Skiing” tracing the Nordic athletes who pioneered alpine skiing. The project was personal to Mourton.
“I loved their stories, which offered such inspiration, as pure sport does,” Mourton said. “And now, when corporate motivation seems so prevalent in the industry of snow sport, the rich heritage of the past offers us a clear view of the values that make the sport something more, something that enriches the soul rather than just some bottom line.”
Sun Valley holds a prominent place in the film. Averell Harriman talks about the resort’s early days.
Mourton has been with ISHA since its formation in 1991.
“I am still learning and am fascinated by the history of our sport,” he said.
Here’s a look at the ISHA Historic Ski Film Festival’s full slate:
Wednesday, March 23
- 1:00 p.m.—“Fire On The Mountain” (1996). This movie tells the story of the legendary 10th Mountain Division.
- 2:30 p.m.—“The FIS – 100 Years” (2011). This anniversary film traces the history of FIS racing from 1910 through 2010.
- 3:00 p.m. — “Ski Bum: the Warren Miller Story” (2020). Famous skiers, crewmen and Warren Miller himself tell the story of the larger-than-life filmmaker including remarkable footage spanning his career.
- 4:30 p.m. — “The Secret Ski Race” (1966). Dick Barrymore’s pirate film of the World Championships in Portillo, Chile, August of 1966 ushered in World Cup skiing.
- 7:15 p.m. — “The 120 years of Ski Club Arlberg” (2021). Austrian filmmakers Markus Knaus & Alessandra Ravanelli of Blue Danube Media will introduce the film and do a Q&A.
- 7:45 p.m. — “Dear Rider: The Jake Burton Story” (2021). Producer and VP of Development & Documentary at Red Bull Media House and Idaho native Ben Bryan will introduce the film and do a Q&A.
Thursday, March 24
- 1:00 p.m. — “America’s Golden Ski Anniversary” (1986). Local icons revel in Sun Valley’s rich history. Producer Joe Jay Albert will introduce the film.
- 1:45 p.m. — “Legends Of American Skiing” (1983).
- 3:00 pm. — “The Performers” (1971). Dick Barrymore follows the K2 Demo Team of Freestylers John Clendenin, Jim Sterling, Charlie McWilliams, Pat Bauman and Bob Griswold.
- 3:30 p.m. — “Blizzard of Ahhhs” (2022). A remastered, 30th anniversary edition of the 1988 classic starring Mike Hattrup, Glen Plake and Scot Schmidt. The film will be introduced by Greg Stump and skier Mike Hattrup with a Q&A to follow.
Friday, March 25
- 1:00 p.m. — “The Sun Valley Skiers” (2000). This film celebrates the skiers spanning the time of Sun Valley Resort. It includes rare footage and interviews with Gretchen Fraser, Otto Lang, Friedl Pfeifer, Dick Durrance, Nelson Bennett, Ed Scott, Warren Miller, Stein Erickson, Bill Janss, Chuck Ferries, Dick Dorworth, Bob Burns, Dick Barrymore, Christin Cooper, Picabo Street and many more. Tim Ryan narrates. The director, Sun Valley’s own David Butterfield, will introduce this film.
- 2:30 p.m. — “The Fabulous History of Skiing” (Swiss Title: “La Grande Histoire du Ski”). Ever wonder about the French perspective on skiing? Check out the English translation of this wonderful film.
- 3:30 p.m. — “Karli” (1970). This film makes an in-depth character study of two-time World Cup winner Karl Schranz. “Karli” helped craft the art of ski films in its influential decade. Director Paul Ryan will introduce the film and do a Q&A.
- 4:00 p.m. — “Ski Racer” (1969). Providing an impressionistic take on competitive skiing, this film indulges in its era with music by The Grateful Dead and Steve Miller. Director Paul Ryan will introduce the film and do a Q&A.
- 4:30 p.m. — “One for the Money” (1973). About the film, director Paul Ryan said, “Pro ski racing … was relatively new. We wanted to convey in cinema the sense of immediate side by side competition as well as the reflections of Spider Sabich on the differences between World Cup racing and this new form as well as Spider’s motivations and expectations.”
- 5:00 p.m. — “In Pursuit of Soul” (2021). Intercutting footage from various resorts across the country, this story reflects the value of local ski communities. Steve Jones of Teton Gravity Research will introduce the film and do a Q&A.
- 5:45 p.m. — “Spider Lives: The Untold Story of Spider Sabich, American Skiing Superhero” (2022). This grassroots effort was made to accompany Sabich’s induction into the U.S. Ski Hall of Fame in his hometown of Aspen, Colorado, 41 years after he was killed in his home there at age 31. This grassroots effort features classic race footage from the 60s and 70s, including an epic battle for the pro title with Jean-Claude Killy in 1973. Legends tell their personal stories of an extraordinary man, champion and trailblazer for the sport. Producers Mike Hundert and Christin Cooper-Taché will introduce the film and do a Q&A.
“Maybe their showings are like the fresh snow,” Moulton said. “It only lasts a short time, but is just there a moment to share before it is gone.” ￼
