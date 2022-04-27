Friends of Minidoka to bring a sneak peak of the National Historic Site to Hailey

When visitors turn off the highway to get to the Minidoka National Historic Site in Jerome County, they drive down a single-lane road through farmland. At one time, it was all sagebrush. The Bureau of Reclamation brought in Japanese-American incarcerees during World War II to clear the land.
Once the war ended, soldiers returned and entered a lottery to get the land. Using the farm-in-a-day method, the entire community came out to help get them up and running.
From the barracks to the mess hall, there’s a lot to see at the site of what 80 years ago was known as the Minidoka War Relocation Center, a concentration camp turned immersive site of conscience. Visitors can even see a historic baseball diamond, where people tried to create a sense of normalcy and recreate activities they would have had outside of camp. Recently, the community came out to reestablish the field, just as it did at the farms decades prior.
But before any of that, people have to go through the visitor center, right by the stone watchtower past which some 13,000 Japanese Americans were relocated from 1942-1945. Inside, visitors watch the documentary “Minidoka: An American Concentration Camp.”
At 6 p.m. on Thursday, April 28, that documentary is coming to the Wood River Valley. Friends of Minidoka Executive Director Robyn Achilles will present the short film and lead an informational meeting at the CSI Blaine County Center in Hailey’s Community Campus.
“Minidoka: An American Concentration Camp,” narrated by actor George Takei, explores the incarceration of Japanese Americans during World War II, the experiences of survivors and their descendants, and the site’s relevance to the complicated issues Americans face today.
“By understanding this history, we can move forward and continue to work to achieve the values and beliefs that our country espouses,” Achilles said. “We make sure things like this don’t ever happen again.”
This past February marked the 80th anniversary of Executive Order 9066, authorizing the creation of exclusion zones for Japanese Americans in the months after the attack on Pearl Harbor.
“It was the start of numerous violations of constitutional and civil rights for the Japanese-American community,” Achilles said. “This isn’t just a Japanese-American story, it’s really a story of our country. It’s a part of the fabric of Idaho. [The] Magic Valley wouldn’t be Magic Valley without the Japanese Americans.”
During the event, Friends of Minidoka will highlight new lesson plans and resources for educators. At the end of this month, the group will release four new short films: “Standing up for Others,” “Power of the Press,” “Power of Words,” and “Patriotism and Protest.”
During the war, the American government used misinformation and propaganda to convince citizens Executive Order 9066 was a necessity, Achilles said.
“In reality, there were a lot of political forces and racism behind the actions,” Achilles said. “It was people wanting to take away power from the Japanese-American community.”
The War Relocation Authority took a lot of posed, happy photos to convince outsiders the forced move was not all that bad. They referred to locations like Minidoka as “assembly centers.”
“It was a violation of constitutional rights,” Achilles said. “It was a concentration camp.”
Achilles was first compelled to join Friends of Minidoka while working at The Community Library in Ketchum. The Winter Read in early 2020 was “Hotel at the Corner of Bitter and Sweet,” an award-winning novel about Japanese-American internment.
Achilles’ parents were both incarcerated in camps: her father in Mountain Heart, Wyoming, and her mother in Rower, Kansas.
Her father, 97 this year, was drafted and had to leave his family behind in the camp. Her mother, who has since passed away, graduated high school in the camp then had to become the breadwinner for the family. Her father’s family of farmers had no land when they returned to Southern California.
“They just talked about it as if it were a normal thing,” Achilles said. “It was clearly so painful for them.”
When camps started holding reunions, her mother refused to go.
“They tended to stay within their own family because it felt safe,” Achilles said. “They were afraid of what might happen.”
Her parents never spoke Japanese to her.
“This legacy of incarceration lives on,” Achilles said. “You see it happening through subsequent generations because of what they went through and how they raised their families.”
Through this work, she continues to meet more and more people who have connections to Minidoka. She hopes this event on Thursday will inspire more people to visit the National Historic Site. It opens May 27 for the summer season.
“That’s the most incredible resource we have right now in our own backyard,” Achilles said.
In addition, the Friends of Minidoka have a full length documentary “Betrayed: Surviving An American Concentration Camp” premiering on Idaho Public Television May 17. Check your local listings. ￼
