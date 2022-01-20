Retired Associate Deputy Chief of the U.S. Forest Service Paul Ries has volunteered in Mongolia three times in the past six years. Working with some of it’s natural resource professionals and leaders, he has seen how climate change has damaged the country. On Jan. 21, the Wood River Chapter of the Idaho Native Plant Society will host a talk by Ries via Zoom about his time there.
Wildfires were not an issue in Mongolia until recent prolonged droughts, Ries said. The country does not have a lot of forests to begin with. Known for its high altitudes and vast plains, only a small percentage of the land is forested. However, climate change has caused the Asian gypsy moth population in Mongolia to explode, killing huge blocks of trees.
Ries observed a similar situation in the Sawtooth Valley with the mountain pine beetle infestation about a decade ago. In the 1990s, he served as a ranger in the Sawtooth National Recreation Area.
“This became a special place for me,” Ries said.
Ries first became interested in forestry in middle school, when he met a ranger. The ranger told Ries that each day of his job was different and that he always felt challenged, which intrigued Ries.
“I sort of get bored easily,” he said.
Studying forest ecology at Colorado State, he worked summers for the Forest Service, eventually getting a full-time job. Over his 42-year career, he served in Colorado, South Dakota, Wyoming, Idaho and Utah.
“We lived in a lot of really neat places,” Ries said. “I never had a job that I didn’t like. We never lived in a place that we didn’t really enjoy.”
He even served as an associate deputy chief in the national office in Washington, D.C.
“I found it really rewarding,” Ries said. “I was glad that I did it.” However, he found getting things done at that level is more challenging due to so many conflicting interests. “But the reward is when you do get something done, it makes a difference across the nation,” Ries said
Today, Ries is happily retired—for now.
“If there was a way to flip it around where you could retire when you’re in your 20s and then just work later on, life would be a lot better,” Ries laughed.
He returned to the Wood River Valley for all the recreation opportunities. He loves to cross-country ski with his wife, Linda, who is also a retired forester. He says this is one of the best places in the world to cross-country ski.
A lot of his friends have retired to other small towns across the country.
“Talking to them, they seem kind of bored in some ways,” Ries said. “Their communities just don’t offer the variety of experiences and opportunities that are available to us in the Wood River Valley. It has really driven home the fact that we made a good choice coming back here.”
During his retirement, aside from going to Mongolia, he has volunteered with the Sustainable Urban Forest Coalition and Boise State Public Radio and has become the treasurer with the the Wood River Chapter of the Idaho Native Plant Society.
“These sorts of programs across the valley are just really, really important,” Ries said. “It’s a chance for us to learn, to broaden our horizons, to meet new people and learn to make a difference not even in our community and perhaps even in our world.”
To receive a link to the Zoom presentation, email woodriverinps@gmail.com. Ries’ talk will be recorded and available on the Idaho Native Plant Society’s YouTube Channel at a later date. ￼
