This Saturday, the Argyros will host the fifth Homegrown Film Festival. There will be raffles and live music. Proceeds go to the Sawtooth Avalanche Center.
Renowned skier and Sun Valley native McKenna Peterson will host. Artist Jack Weeks will sell custom serigraphs.
There are about 15 local films, each under five minutes. They include “Moto Madness” by Wing Tai Barrymore, “Kick Turn Kitchen” by Lex Carey, “The Hunter” by Robin Englehart featuring Benji Hill, “Trench Diggers 5” featuring Banks Gilberti, “Hidden Agenda” by Tim Brown, featuring local band the Blue Flames. Another firm, “Public Lands,” is a project by Ethan Marx, a senior at the Sun Valley Community School.
Professional films can run up to 15 minutes in length. They include “Girl Crush” by Mali Noyes, featuring Nicole Jorgenson; “I am XTRA TUF” by Axel Peterson; and “Some Snowboarding” by Idarado Media.
The submission period was open to the public for a month. Submissions were evaluated on their connection to the theme of being “Homegrown.” The works include GoPro edits, scenics, narratives and artist profiles.
Owner of F11 films Spencer Cordovano helped make the selections.
“As video production has ramped up and many of our locals are always up to such riveting feats across the globe in different realms, it’s a must-see event,” Cordovano said.
The festival has really come into its own over the past five years. The creative team used to scour their own Vimeo channels to curate. Now they receive over four hours of films for a two-hour show.
“‘Homegrown’ is a place for a high school kid to get their film shown on the big screen, a place for up-and-comers to rub shoulders with the pros,” Cordovano said. “It is so rewarding to see kids get excited to be featured.”
Back in 2016, Tina Cole, who has been a board member on the Friends of the Sawtooth Avalanche Center for 25 years, first approached Cordovano with the idea. She wanted to capture the energy of their film crew shooting all over the world and present it right here in Ketchum.
“It’s a celebration of our mountain community,” Cole said.
Raffle prizes include a Sun Valley season ski pass, a two-night stay at Wintertux Cabin, a Decked system and toolbox, K2 skis and snowboards, Crosson skis, Black Diamond equipment, Scott Sports goggles, Xtra Tuf boots, Avy swag and Fat Tire swag.
The money raised at the Homegrown Film Festival goes to funding forecasters for the Sawtooth Avalanche Center.
“This funding ensures we have a forecaster in the field every day of the winter to provide the best avalanche forecast possible,” Cordovano said. “Its very important work and our public relies on it heavily.”
It also goes to educating the valley about avalanche awareness.
“Every time someone ducks a rope out of bounds, or walks a trail at the base of any mountain, there is a good chance one is in avalanche terrain and the proper training and tools must be implemented,” Cordovano said.
After the 8 p.m. showing wraps up, the bleachers will get pushed back and local band “Miscellaneous 5” will rock the stage until the noise ordinance shuts them down. Known for their cult following, stellar saxophone and their lively renditions of hits by the Bloodhound Gang and Viagra Boys, this will be a great way to cap off the evening.
For those who cannot attend in person, there will be a livestream at 8 p.m.
In the future, Cordovano said he hopes to expand “Homegrown’’ into a multi-day event with educational avalanche seminars, art and music.
“The last few years have been really tough on gatherings, he said, “but we aren’t going anywhere.” ￼
