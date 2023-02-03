It’s not every day that a chamber music ensemble can hold an audience captive for a full 90 minutes without intermission.
But last Friday, Mexican jazz vocalist Magos Herrera and the Brooklyn Rider string quartet—joined by Swiss drummer Mathias Kunzli—came together to deliver such a performance at The Argyros, capped off with a standing ovation.
The night opened with Herrera’s original composition, "Dreams," set to the English translation of a poem by Nobel Prize laureate Octavio Paz. Herrera danced unselfconsciously, gesturing to the audience as if unspooling a melody from the air.
Like clockwork, the beat accelerated, and the group settled into a brisk five-step dance that got feet tapping across the theater.
Hererra’s vocals—smoky and pitch-perfect—floated over a layer of guitar-like pizzicato supplied by cellist Michael Nicolas:
“We have to sleep with open eyes, and we must dream with our heads…”
The artists’ stopover in Ketchum last week was part of a two-week tour spanning four western states, starting in Bozeman, Montana and ending in Tuscon, Arizona. It also marked their Idaho debut.
"It’s powerful to be surrounded by these white mountains that invite you to go inwards and heal," Herrera told the audience between songs. "It’s been a lovely arrival."
The evening’s set list was built around the ensemble's Grammy-nominated 2018 album, “Dreamers,” a poignant collection of songs from Spanish and Latin American poets and musicians—many of whom endured brutal dictatorships and state-sponsored terrorism.
“[The album] is a good example of art, beauty and poetry from the Ibero-American diaspora in the 20th Century,” Nicolas said over lunch, before a sound check. “These people used art and poetry as a powerful tool in the face of oppression, their political realities."
Take “Volver a los 17” ("To Be 17 Again") by Chilean singer-songwriter and activist Violeta Parra. The song was banned from the airwaves due to Parra’s involvement in the “New Song” political movement, which began to push back against Augusto Pinochet’s ruthless dictatorship in Chile starting in 1973.
Also on the program was violinist Colin Jacobsen’s arrangement of Gustavo Leguizamón's "Balderrama,” a folk-infused song that asks what would happen if a small Artinian tavern frequented by artists were to shut down.
Jacobsen said the work was popularized by Argentinian singer Mercedes Sosa, who was famously arrested near Buenos Aires along with hundreds of concertgoers in 1979 for singing the song during Jorge Videla’s military regime.
“It speaks to the idea of the [Dreamers] project—that is, in order to dream, there need to be places like the theater we’re in now,” he said. “We’re happy the lights are on. We really did go through this existential time during [COVID] of, ‘Will the lights come back on for live music?’”
Perhaps the most haunting work on the program was Jacobsen's fade-in, fade-out arrangement of “Undiú,” a song originally composed by João Gilberto.
“The song is based on this one word, like an onomatopoeic ‘cuckoo’ or a sound that birds make. The voice is treated like another instrument with the words no longer at the forefront,” Nicolas said.
The song began with distorted strings but settled into a clear melodic line sung by Herrera over a clave rhythm.
“This is Colin's analogy, but it’s like you’re waking up on the beach in a fog from a wild night, sun in your eyes. Maybe you’ve had one too many caipirinhas—everything is out of focus until your eyes adjust,” Nicolas said. “Kind of like a radio dial tuning in.
“Undiú is a gorgeous song, and it feels really easy to live in that world because it seems so timeless, going on forever. That’s why we fade out at the end, because we really don’t want to put a point on it—even after we move on to the next song.”
The evening wrapped up with Gilberto Gil’s “Eu Vim Da Bahia,” an uptempo samba showcasing Kunzli's wizard-like abilities.
The song grew louder and more raucous, "kind of like a big street party in Brazil," Nicolas offered.
“The original [recorded song] is a little more subdued. It’s a truer samba—vibey, still a party—but we cranked it up a notch for the audience," he said.
Members share large musical appetite
Brooklyn Rider got its start in 2005 in Brooklyn, which remains the group’s home base. Nicolas, who joined in 2016, described the borough as "an extended family of artists that run in the same circles."
“It’s wonderful to get out of our New York bubble, though," he said.
Other quartet members include violinist-producer Johnny Gandelsman and violist Nicholas Cords, also a professor in Boston. All four members graduated from either the Juilliard School of Music or the Curtis Institute of Music in Philadelphia. (Both U.S. conservatories have acceptance rates in the single digits.)
Like Herrera, each musician can switch gears rapidly, from lyricism to virtuosity and back.
They also generally regard the concert hall as a live-feedback laboratory, Nicolas said.
“As many ideas as we throw at each other at rehearsal, the test of whether an idea really works is when we bring in the ‘x factor’ of the audience. They will inform us whether something is working or not,” he said. “Every new performance is a test of our ideas. That gets more crystallized the more we play a piece, the longer a project's shelf life is.”
Nicolas said the recording process for "Dreamers" was unusual in that its release came before the group took the songbook on the road. On their original album tour, they stopped at New York City’s Lincoln Center, Washington, D.C.'s Kennedy Center and Mexico City’s Palacio de Bellas Artes, among other world-class destinations.
"It's a different vibe in every room," he said. “On this tour, some audiences have been smaller because of weather issues. But the people who make it out, they’re the die-hards. And they really get a show.”
Nicolas said it doesn't matter if listeners are accustomed to string quartet music—all that's important is that they have a "generally curious, interested and open minded" attitude.
He noted that while the group will dip into well-trodden classical repertoire, it’s not within their DNA to confine themselves to the genre.
They also won’t shy away from more "omnivorous" pairings, like Beethoven's Opus 132 string quartet with traditional Irish or American folk music, he said.
Later this year, Brooklyn Rider will move a new project onto the front burner. Dubbed the "Four Elements,” the collaboration will see the ensemble perform four new commissioned works by emerging contemporary composers, each depicting one of the four elements—earth, air, water, fire. The new works will be paired with Shostakovich’s fiery eighth string quartet.
“Bridging the familiar with the new, that’s kind of our MO,” Nicholas said.
Brooklyn Rider's discography also reveals its appetite for new traditions. In 2019, the quartet recorded an album with Irish fiddler Martin Hayes, and in 2018, several songs with American banjo player Béla Fleck.
More recently, the group toured internationally with Swedish mezzo-soprano Anne Sofie Von Otter, performing works by Rufus Wainwright interspersed with movements from Schubert’s “Death and the Maiden” quartet. (The original 2016 album with Von Otter featured Wainwright, Björk and Kate Bush arrangements.)
Nicolas said as a general rule, the quartet will not foray into a new genre without a "guide” like Herrera, Hayes or Fleck leading the way.
“We don’t claim to call what we’re doing bluegrass or Latin jazz or Irish folk music. What we’re doing is just reaching out to someone from the tradition and meeting somewhere in the middle,” he said. “Our collaborators are of the same intrepid, adventurous mindset.
“That’s why the collaboration works, because we’re all trying to reach beyond the established borders of our respective traditions.”
