It’s not every day that a chamber music ensemble can hold an audience captive for a full 90 minutes without intermission.

But last Friday, Mexican jazz vocalist Magos Herrera and the Brooklyn Rider string quartet—joined by Swiss drummer Mathias Kunzli—came together to deliver such a performance at The Argyros, capped off with a standing ovation.

The night opened with Herrera’s original composition, "Dreams," set to the English translation of a poem by Nobel Prize laureate Octavio Paz. Herrera danced unselfconsciously, gesturing to the audience as if unspooling a melody from the air.

