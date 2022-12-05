Footlight to rock around the Christmas tree

As a part of their Community Outreach Program, dancers from Footlight Centre will perform in the Senior Connection for free on Friday, Dec. 9, at 12:30 p.m., just after lunch.

 Photo courtesy of Aubrey Stephens

Hilarie Neely is the director of Footlight.

“[It] warms the heart when children are dancing,” Neely said.

