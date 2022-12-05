As a part of their Community Outreach Program, dancers from Footlight Centre will perform a Christmas-themed repertoire in the Senior Connection for free on Friday, Dec. 9, at 12:30 p.m.
Hilarie Neely is the director of Footlight.
“[It] warms the heart when children are dancing,” Neely said.
Instructor Robyn Fox says the students have been clamoring to get back to perform at the Senior Connection.
“It's a great time for them to come together as a team and spread some holiday cheer,” Fox said. “I hope that those at the Senior Connection can feel the love and passion of my dancers. It's also a great reminder for the folks watching that we are still willing, able and want to come together as a community to celebrate and enjoy our holiday traditions.”
Thirty-one Elementary, Middle and High School students are dancing in this show.
Harlow Mendrin is in 6th grade.
“I love that they are giving their time to watch us perform,” Mendrin said.
Aaliyah Simental is in 7th grade.
“I love that they get to watch our accomplishments and we bring them joy,” Simental said
Zoey Kolb is in 8th grade.
“I love to see their smiling faces and the joy we bring from our performance,” Kolb said.
Bridgette Silva is in 12th grade.
“It is wonderful to perform again and bring holiday spirit for our community,” Silva said.
