Fly Fishing Film Festival features fun facts for friends, family

To Nick Miller, president of the Hemingway Chapter of Trout Unlimited, Sun Valley is a world class fly fishing destination for several reasons.
Because of its volcanic nature, many streams feed the Big Wood River at the perfect temperature. This pristine water allows for a thriving insect population—plenty of food for the fish.
Also, it’s called the Big Wood for a reason—there are so many trees. Trees provide habitat for trout as they spawn.
Finally, it is so accessible—it’s shallow enough you can wade it, but deep enough that the fish have enough protection.
On Friday, May 20, the local Hemingway Chapter of Trout Unlimited is hosting the 2022 International Fly Fishing Film Festival at the Argyros in Ketchum.
The short documentaries will showcase the passion, lifestyle, preservation and culture of fly fishing. This event is a gathering place for all river enthusiasts.
The raffle and no host bar open at 5:30 p.m. Films start at 6:45 p.m. Money raised will go to equipment and education, among other things.
Miller hopes the festival will help people appreciate what a beautiful world we live in.
“Fly fishing gives you insight into nature that nothing else does,” Miller said. “There’s an interface between nature and your human body that fly fishing just strokes beautifully.”
The Hemingway Chapter of Trout Unlimited is an active local group of over 600 fishing enthusiasts who help protect the Big Wood River.
In 2021, the Big Wood River saw its lowest water flows in nearly 100 years. Hemingway Chapter volunteers mobilized, putting in 405 hours to rescue fish trapped in canals and drying pools. They captured a record 22,983 stranded fish and relocated them back into the main river.
They also help maintain river access points across the county, picking up trash and trimming vegetation. Members post and restore signage along the river for the varying fishing regulations.
According to Miller, the Big Wood River affects local quality of experience, wildlife, the ski mountain, water management for agriculture, the economy and residential life.
“The Wood River is the heart and soul of this valley,” Miller said. “The river is who we are.”
He says fly fishing can touch all ages.
“It’s an endless, wonderful adventure that’s never the same twice,” Miller said. “You can go back to the same hole and fish it every day for a month, and every day you will have a different experience.”
To be successful at it, you have to integrate an understanding of the environment, a knowledge of the fish and an athletic talent of presenting that fly.
“At the same time, you’re trying not to fall on your ass in the water,” Miller said.
Films at the festival were submitted by professionals all across the globe and then juried.
“Caddis Magic” revels in the mysteries of fly fishing. It is a sport full of unknowns. Although no concrete answers are given, it teaches audiences to let go and love what we cannot understand.
In “Out West,” beloved fish bum Brian O’Keefe returns to screen and must face the realities of drought as he fly fishes eastern Oregon’s high desert streams.
“A Fly-Fishing Refugee” finds wild river conservationist Mariusz Wroblewski, who was pressured out of Poland as a dissident in the early 1980s, reflecting on his past.
“Casting Maya” gives a sneak peak into the world-famous Ascension Bay, located on the peninsula of the Yucatan in Mexico.
“Home Water’’ follows professional skier Riley Leboe traveling to his childhood home in British Columbia. With his brother Jess, they share an unforgettable fishing adventure, seeking out the region’s famous trophy rainbow trout.
With “Into Blue” a group of friends take on a new adventure in North Queensland.
Follow “A Season in the South” through the different regions of New Zealand’s South Island, trekking remote backcountry rivers accessed by foot, mountain bike and pack raft.
Winning the Anglers Choice at the Stimmies Awards 2021, “Far Out” explores Australia’s Pacific and Indian Ocean saltwater flats.
“Farquhar” investigates one of the most remote Outer Islands of the Seychelles, located in the middle of the Indian Ocean.
Purchase your $17 ticket at The Argyros Theater Box office or online at hemingwaytu.org. ￼
