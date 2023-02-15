'Fire of Love' is no cautionary tale

As volcanologists Katia and Maurice Krafft fell in love, they delved deeper into their research. The couple devoted their life to studying volcanoes, even though the couple knew so much of them are beyond human comprehension.
As Miranda July, narrator of “Fire of Love,” says: “Understanding is love’s other name.”
Sara Dosa directed this Oscar-nominated National Geographic documentary. As she spoke over the phone from her hotel room in Los Angeles, she communicated her own sense of awe at these irrepressible forces of nature.
“On this basic yet grandiose level, the fact that volcanoes exist, it blows my mind,” Dosa said. “There’s these turning, bubbling forces that are creating new lands or destroying old lands. That instantly pulls my sense of existence into perspective and makes me feel small and connected all at once.”
Sun Valley Film Festival will present an encore presentation of “Fire of Love,” highlighting the Kraffts’ story, on Sunday, Feb. 19, at 2:30 p.m. in The Argyros for free.
“They went toward that unknown, because the quest for understanding brought them closer to the thing that they loved most, which was volcanoes,” Dosa said. “The same could be said for humans falling in love. It’s a universal experience to feel like the more you get to know your loved one, sometimes the less you feel like you could ever actually understand them. There’s that beguiling mystery to the human heart.
“I am endlessly fascinated by Katia and Maurice,” she continued. “For me, as a filmmaker, I’m always interested in the stories about the human relationship with non-human nature, specifically when those stories can take on an allegorical or mythic dimension.”
Much of the footage used in the film was shot by the Kraffts themselves.
“They were very savvy communicators and storytellers,” Dosa said. “They really wanted people all around the world to fall in love with volcanoes and to understand how our world works ... They were a very likable conduit of planetary exploration. They were like ambassadors in a way.”
The 16mm found footage has a hazy glow to it.
“I was so struck by the power of the images they took,” Dosa said. “They were just so surreal and otherworldly. There’s this palpable love that radiates behind the frame.”
“Fire of Love” is full of hypnotic footage of churning magma. At one point in “Fire of Love,” French scientist Maurice Krafft mentions there are at least 30 volcanoes erupting at any given moment.
“Volcanoes represent the creative and disruptive forces of our planet,” Dosa said. “Katia and Maurice weren’t explicitly religious, but when they were close to volcanoes, it felt like kind of a divine transcendent experience.”
The associative editing choices were by necessity as much as design.
“We also had a ton of limitations with the footage and we needed different kinds of artistic grammar to stitch together the film,” Dosa said.
Artwork dating back to the 14th Century helped fill gaps.
“These illustrations were really whimsical and romantic,” Dosa said. “They were scientific too but in that old way where it seems like science and magic all at once.”
She sifted through hundreds of hours of random footage, mostly under 10 seconds each with little context.
“We really see the film as a collage—a collage of images, a collage of sounds,” Dosa said.
Nicolas Godin of the dream pop band Air helped compose the retro-futuristic score. In their silver volcano suits, the Kraffts look like they are starring in a mid-century B-movie as much as a documentary.
“It’s dreaming of a sci-fi future, through the lens of a vintage past,” Dosa said.
Katia and Maurice were raised on the French New Wave, which can be seen in the snap zooms of their cinematography. “Fire of Love” also takes inspiration from the French New Wave in its themes of existentialism.
“They understood that if they were to kind of live in relationship with volcanoes, they really could die at any moment,” Dosa said. “They knew what mattered to them in life, and they went towards that with clarity.”
Despite its tragic end, Dosa does not see the film as a cautionary tale.
“We really wanted to tell a love story, a love triangle about two humans in love with this elemental force, who lived the most meaningful life and ultimately died their most meaningful deaths because of how they related to love,” Dosa said. “If some people think that that’s a cautionary tale, I understand that. But for me, it’s an example of a life well lived.” ￼
