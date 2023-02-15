'Fire of Love' is no cautionary tale

“Fire of Love” will show at the Argyros Sunday, Feb. 19, at 2:30 p.m. for free.

 Photo courtesy of National Geographic

As volcanologists Katia and Maurice Krafft fell in love, they delved deeper into their research. The couple devoted their life to studying volcanoes, even though the couple knew so much of them are beyond human comprehension.

As Miranda July, narrator of “Fire of Love,” says: “Understanding is love’s other name.”

Sara Dosa directed this Oscar-nominated National Geographic documentary. As she spoke over the phone from her hotel room in Los Angeles, she communicated her own sense of awe at these irrepressible forces of nature.

