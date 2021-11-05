Calling all aspiring filmmakers: The Homegrown Film Festival is currently accepting applications. The window is open until Nov. 15.
Those selected will play at The Argyros on Dec. 4. This years focuses on the theme of being “homegrown.”
”Does your film feature a local person place or thing?” their website reads.
“Are you a local that was featured in a film elsewhere? Do you have a GoPro edit that you wanna showcase to our town and the world? We appreciate and accept all outdoors sports, stories, scenics, artists, profiles and whatever else you have up your sleeve.”
Anyone can submit his or her favorite films or personal efforts. The final itinerary will have one hour for amateur films and one hour for professional films.
Amateur submissions can be no more than 5 minutes and professional submissions have to be between 5-20 minutes.
The Homegrown Film Festival is also looking for sponsors. They will accept cash, gear and volunteer hours.
For more information, go to homegrownfilms.org. ￼
