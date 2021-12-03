On Friday at the Sun Valley Culinary Institute, people can shop holiday centerpieces, home decor, luxury gift baskets and more. Several large, decorated trees will be placed in local retail stores and be available by silent auction from Nov. 24 to Dec. 3.
I love the idea of silent auctions. I think more things in our society should be silent. Silent haircuts. Silent dentist appointments. I don’t like small talk!
Anyway, all proceeds go to The Senior Connection. Go, bid and respect your elders.
