The Sun Valley Museum of Art has lined up another in-person workshop this weekend as part of its upcoming Big Idea project, From the Color of Its Bloom: Camas Prairie. The program, Capturing the Camas Prairie--An Introduction to Landscape Photography, will be led by local photographer and SVMoA Events Assistant Alexi Nelson.
The workshop will be held Saturday, June 6, from 7 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and focus on capturing the annual bloom of the camas lily. Participants will spend the morning at Centennial Marsh, exploring the area just south of Hill City. Students will meet at SVMoA’s Hailey classroom—314 S. Second Ave.—and proceed to the prairie in their own cars. The entire program has been designed to maintain appropriate social distancing standards.
From there, Nelson will teach participants methods for advancing their photography skills and framing photos that complement Idaho’s natural beauty. As an added bonus, students will get to meet and spend time with a group of like-minded photographers.
Space is limited. Tuition for the course is $125 for SVMoA members and $150 for nonmembers. Learn more at svmoa.org or by calling 208-726-9491.
