The Sun Valley Writers’ Conference has grown by leaps and bounds from its humble beginnings in 1995 after a group of local friends put together a wish list of favorite authors they hoped to lure to the valley for a weekend of presentations, socializing and literary illumination.

Since that time, scores of famous and influential authors, poets, journalists and filmmakers have come to share ideas, present their latest work and get to know one another. The list of early attendees, many of whom have returned to the conference to visit again with one another, includes Salman Rushdie, David Halberstam, Azar Nafisi, Tracy Kidder, Peter Matthiessen and Anne Lamott.

This year’s theme, “The Nature of Truth,” will feature Emily St. John Mandel, Ed Yong, Abraham Verghese, Judy Woodruff and many others. From July 22-24, these fiction and nonfiction writers will be encouraged to address the theme from multiple perspectives, as consensual reality continues to be tested by social media, and the nature of authorship is being changed by the rise of artificial intelligence.

tevans@mtexpress.com

