The Sun Valley Writers’ Conference has grown by leaps and bounds from its humble beginnings in 1995 after a group of local friends put together a wish list of favorite authors they hoped to lure to the valley for a weekend of presentations, socializing and literary illumination.
Since that time, scores of famous and influential authors, poets, journalists and filmmakers have come to share ideas, present their latest work and get to know one another. The list of early attendees, many of whom have returned to the conference to visit again with one another, includes Salman Rushdie, David Halberstam, Azar Nafisi, Tracy Kidder, Peter Matthiessen and Anne Lamott.
This year’s theme, “The Nature of Truth,” will feature Emily St. John Mandel, Ed Yong, Abraham Verghese, Judy Woodruff and many others. From July 22-24, these fiction and nonfiction writers will be encouraged to address the theme from multiple perspectives, as consensual reality continues to be tested by social media, and the nature of authorship is being changed by the rise of artificial intelligence.
“An underlying belief of the conference organizers is that all kinds of writing and many literary voices can be part of one conversation, rather than divided into separate categories,” said SVWC Literary Director John Burnham Schwartz.
Schwartz is the author of six novels and a memoir. He has been attending the conference since its second year when he was invited family friends William Styron and Matthiessen to attend. Schwartz’s stepfather, the late William Merwin, a renowned Pulitzer-Prize winning poet, participated in numerous conferences over the years.
Schwartz said the annual conference program is put together first, with a theme emerging afterward.
“The theme tends to be more of a question than a statement,” Schwartz said. “We try to make connections between the writers and current events. It’s about flexibility and surprise.”
One presentation titled “Alternate Worlds: The Literary Imagination at Work” will feature innovative and genre-bending novelists Hernan Diaz, Mohsin Hamid and Emily St. John Mandel in a conversation moderated by author and Pulitzer-Prize winning playwright Ayad Akhtar.
“Diaz (the author of ‘Trust’) takes ideas of historical certainty and turns them inside out,” Schwartz said. “You have to enter into his own alternate reality to appreciate it. Hamid’s books (author of ‘The Last White Man’) read like parables. He creates recognizable worlds, but with surprising aspects. And St. John Mandel’s book ‘Sea of Tranquility’ is a science fiction novel that begins like a historical novel.”
Schwartz said authors like these are always playing around with genres but trying not to get pigeon-holed.
“These writers are creating doorways to discover what literature can do, and how we can better understand the world we are living in. We encourage attendees to take a step back and look at the entire program on behalf of literature as a whole, and their own lives.”
Since its inception, the SVWC has also offered a cutting-edge perspective on world news that has included presentations by Samantha Power (“A Problem from Hell: America and the Age of Genocide,” which won the Pulitzer Prize), Van Gordon Sauter of CBS and Anne Taylor of McNeil Lehrer.
This year, Anne Applebaum (author of “Twilight of Democracy”) will deliver a talk titled “Ukraine, the European Union and NATO,” and Patrick Radden Keefe will speak about his book “Empire of Pain: The Secret History of the Sackler Dynasty.”
And from the world of science writing, Ed Yong’s talk on his book, “An Immense World” will provide a tableau of perspectives on reality from around the animal kingdom, exploring the “umwelt,” or sensibility of diverse species we share the world with.
Schwartz said the mix of writers for this year’s conference is likely to create conversations, as attendees and authors continue to address timeless questions in a changing world.
“What is the nature of truth in an autocracy, for example?” Schwartz said. “Truth has been coopted and corrupted everywhere, and yet there are people in Ukraine and elsewhere still living their lives and trying to understand their own truths as best they can. The magic sauce in literature and life is empathy. This is what’s required to enter into one another’s lives. It’s what brings us together in the end.”
Writers at the conference attend one another’s talks and are influenced by one another’s sensibilities as the weekend progresses, even rewriting their talks in light of one another’s presentations.
“They respect one another and put away the usual patter to engage with one another’s work in a deeper way than usual,” said Schwartz. He said there are always a few returning conference veterans who “spread the vibe and history” of the conference for newcomers, including its tradition of close-knit and personal interaction.
Schwartz said his perception of the conference has evolved over the years, from an intimate gathering of book lovers to a national event of wider significance.
“I’ve come to think that events like ours are about keeping our cultures alive and having conversations about the things that really matter to us,” he said. “It’s not just about books but also involves talking to one another about them.”
That conversation has expanded in recent years to include free opportunities for the local community, with courtesy passes for students, teachers and news reporters. There are free live streamed events, Community Library talks and podcasts.
Schwartz said many breakout sessions and other events are available only to pass holders (long ago sold out at a cost of $550-$1,100), with individual event tickets going for $35. He said only one-third of the cost of the conference is covered by tickets sales. The rest is covered by ongoing fundraising under a nonprofit that accepts tax-exempt donations. To learn more, go to svwc.com.
“We know there is a feeling out there that this is an expensive event, but we’ve put a lot into our free digital footprint and our community-wide events,” Schwartz said. “With only a limited number of venues and a select group of writers, there is an ongoing effort to retain the familial atmosphere that was established during the early years. That’s what makes the Sun Valley Writers’ Conference what it is.” ￼
