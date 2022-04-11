You won't just like SVMoA's Summer Concert Series lineup—you'll Lovett!

The Sun Valley Museum of Art has announced its Summer Concert Series lineup, including Lyle Lovett, The Avett Brothers and the Record Company. Tickets are available to the public on April 19.
Country legend Lyle Lovett will perform with his Large Band on Thursday, June 30, at the River Run Lodge in Ketchum. Over 14 albums, the singer-songwriter has won four Grammys. Each of his songs are thoughtful short stories, revealing a little more of himself. Rockabilly crooner Chris Isaak will open the show.
Indie-folk band the Avett Brothers will perform Wednesday, July 13, at the Sun Valley Pavilion. Their sweet, finger-plucked tunes are like a sip of Southern Comfort—warm and dizzying with a tinge of sadness. They have made many appearances on Billboard’s Top 10, but their sound is so authentic they could be found performing in a dive bar in the middle of nowhere on a weeknight as people talked over them.
Rock band The Record Company will perform, Thursday, Aug. 11, at the River Run Lodge. They combine blues and early punk through slide guitar, distorted bass, a Ludwig drum kit and the vocals of Chris Vos for a frenetic explosion of energy. They have opened for John Mayer, B.B. King, Social Distortion, Buddy Guy, Bob Seger, Grace Potter and Trombone Shorty. Soul singer Lindsay Lou will kick off the show with her groovy music.
Series tickets are currently on sale for SVMoA members. Individual tickets go on sale to SVMoA members on Tuesday, April 12, at 10 a.m. All remaining tickets go on sale to the general public on Tuesday, April 19, at 10 am.
For more information, go to svmoa.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In