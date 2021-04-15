The Sun Valley Writers’ Conference has confirmed the complete lineup for its 2021 Summer Speaker Series, set to take place across four weeks in July. A collaboration with The Community Library in Ketchum, the series will take place in person, outdoors at the library, and will be presented to the public free of charge. For those who can’t attend, the talks will also be livestreamed online.
The series begins on Thursday, July 1, with Pulitzer and National Book Award finalist Rebecca Makkai, author of “The Great Believers” and “The Hundred-Year House.” Two weeks later, on Thursday, July 15, the conference will welcome Susan Orlean, New Yorker staff writer and author of “The Orchid Thief” and “The Library Book.”
Tobias Wolff—award-winning memoirist, novelist and short-story writer whose works include “This Boy’s Life” and “In Pharaoh’s Army”—will follow on July 21. Finally, investigative reporter Patrick Radden Keefe, author of “Say Nothing” and “Empire of Pain,” will close out the series July 28.
Each program will begin at 7 p.m. Though they are free, preregistration will be required to ensure adequate social distancing. For more information, visit svwc.com or comlib.org.
