Warfield Distillery in Ketchum is rolling out a new tradition this weekend with its first annual Oktoberfest celebration, ushering in autumn with German-style food and drink, including a new seasonal release of its Kriegsfeld Festbier.
On Saturday, Sept. 26, Warfield will welcome guests to the celebration in three available seating slots between noon and 10:30 p.m. The lunch, early dinner and dinner slots are designed both accommodate for adults and families to enjoy at whatever time suits their schedules and to promote social distancing inside Warfield’s Main Street location in Ketchum.
The celebration comes shortly after the distillery and brewery completed construction on its new brewing expansion, allowing Warfield to explore new avenues in crafting beverages and to increase possibilities for hosting larger events.
Tickets are available online at drinkwarfield.com/Oktoberfest for various age brackets and timeslots (and stein sizes). All diners will have the opportunity to enjoy an “all you can eat” feast of German delicacies crafted by James-Beard Award-winning chef Jay Vergee.
“We are grateful for the opportunity to welcome in our community, celebrate our first ever Oktoberfest and unveil new and delicious food and beer,” said Warfield co-founder Ben Bradley.
“The last few months have been so different for our community, we are excited to host an event the community can look forward to, and thanks to the ability to presell tickets, we can help ensure safe protocols for all our diners during these hard times,” co-founder Alex Buck added.
The new Kriegsfeld Festbier brewed at Warfield highlights a longstanding Bavarian traditional brewing style, with direct nods towards Munich’s Oktoberfest celebrations.
“The goal has always been to make delicious beer, new beer, fun beer, and have reasons to celebrate being together,” Head Brewer Kieran Burns said. “The completion of the brewing expansion and events like these are just the beginning for us.”
Visit Warfield online for tickets to help welcome the fall with a proper Oktoberfest celebration.
