In April, the Sun Valley Museum of Art announced the cancellation of its annual Wine Auction, the organization’s flagship fundraiser. This week, the museum announced a revised strategy: Instead of outright cancellation, the Wine Auction will be presented virtually this year.
2019’s Wine Auction raised $1.8 million for the arts nonprofit, comprising roughly 40 percent of its operating budget for the year and fully funding all its educational programs, so the decision to cancel was not made lightly. The inability to hold the event in any shape likely would have struck a powerful financial blow to SVMoA.
This new, three-day online silent auction will take place from July 15-17 to raise funds for SVMoA’s numerous arts education programs.
“Arts education is at the heart of all we do,” museum Executive Director Christine Davis-Jeffers said. “We’re committed to creating programs that lead conversations, explore ideas, inspire wonder and build connections in our community.
“We have so much to be grateful for, especially in light of challenging times, and we can’t wait to come together as a community to not only strengthen our arts programming, but also strengthen the futures of students in our valley.”
The Raise the Paddle for Art auction guarantees that every student (more than 4,000 total) in Blaine County participates in SVMoA programs each year, bolstering artistic creativity and encouraging students to think outside the box in all areas of study.
The virtual silent auction will feature carefully curated wine lots, special travel experiences and Vintner Dinners. Registration is free and opens on Wednesday, July 8, at 10 a.m.
The Vintner Dinners are a typically popular offering of the annual in-person event, but have been rescheduled for later in the year. Seats will be available for purchase beginning July 15.
“The Sun Valley Wine Auction is a celebration of incredible talent, experiences, community and the arts,” Wine Auction director Peter Burke said. “We have been overwhelmed by the outpouring of support, love and kindness from our donors, benefactors, sponsors, volunteers, wineries and chefs, and look forward to bringing our community together on a virtual platform to raise vital funds for arts education.”
Learn more about the 39th annual Wine Auction and the programs it benefits at sunvalleywineauction.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In