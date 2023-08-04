While there will be plenty of fun and games on tap at the the Blaine County Fair, organizers are hopeful that more people from the Wood River Valley will come out to support the kids who have spent months preparing for the event scheduled for Aug. 7-12 at the Blaine County Fairgrounds in Carey.
“One of the biggest goals we’ve had this year is to bring in more people from mid to north valley to come support our 4-H kids, who are from all over the Wood River Valley and working so hard on their animal husbandry and other projects, like crafting or photography,” said Amy Sauvegeau, member of the fair board.
This is Sauvegeau’s second year on the fair board. She grew up raising pigs in 4-H. Her children now participate in the fair, giving the next generation an appreciation of raising animals and other avenues of agriculture.
The theme for this year’s fair is “Blue Jeans and Country Dreams.” The grand marshals for this year’s fair are Richard and Denine Simpson. The couple live in Carey and raised 10 children; they are now grandparents to 31 grandchildren. They are ranchers and farmers, and Richard Simpson worked at Carey School. They both volunteered for the fair board, were rodeo committee members and helped with their kids’ activities, according to their bio posted on the fair board Facebook page.
Events include the Western horse show, archery contest, ATV rodeo, wild cow milking contest, stick horse barrel racing, mutton bustin’, and several animal shows of swine, sheep, poultry, goat and beef. Those who make a purchase or donation at the animal sale on Saturday, Aug. 12, will get a tax deduction, Sauvegeau added.
“Being apart of 4-H is a great way to understand how to be a part of an ag program and what it’s like to produce not just animals but where crops come from,” Sauvegeau said. “4-H also has leadership opportunities for kids where they can take on responsibility and independence.”
Kids who participate in 4-H are four times more likely to make contributions to their communities, two times more likely to be civically active, two times more likely to make healthier choices and two times more likely to participate in science, engineering and computer technology during out-of-school times, according to “The Positive Development of Youth: Comprehensive Findings from the 4-H Study of Positive Youth Development,” a decade-long study completed by a team of researchers at the Institute for Applied Research in Youth Development at Tufts University.
The report also found that 4-H girls are two times more likely in grade 10 and nearly three times more likely in grade 12 to take part in science programs compared to girls in other out-of-school time activities.
For the rodeo portion of the fair, the Carey Rodeo Association has put together three days of entertainment. On Thursday there will be the ATV rodeo, jousting, barrel racing, drag racing, balloon pop and more. Friday is the kids rodeo, which will feature mutton bustin’, calf riding, goat tail chase, stick horse and real horse barrel racing. Saturday is the wild cow milking and wild cow race, heifer riding, ribbon roping, team roping, trailer loading and barrel racing. Registration starts at 6 p.m., with the rodeo starting at 7 p.m. each night. People interested in participating in any of the activities can contact Laren Peterson at 208-309-2757 or Clayton Mecham at 208-360-0433.
“We will also have a variety of vendors from food and crafts, and this year there will four types of bouncy houses for kids. We hope that everyone who comes out will have a great time,” Sauvegeau said.
