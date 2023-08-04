Blaine County Fair

Mutton bustin’ is a popular event for spectators at the Blaine County Fair.

 Express photo by Roland Lane

While there will be plenty of fun and games on tap at the the Blaine County Fair, organizers are hopeful that more people from the Wood River Valley will come out to support the kids who have spent months preparing for the event scheduled for Aug. 7-12 at the Blaine County Fairgrounds in Carey.

“One of the biggest goals we’ve had this year is to bring in more people from mid to north valley to come support our 4-H kids, who are from all over the Wood River Valley and working so hard on their animal husbandry and other projects, like crafting or photography,” said Amy Sauvegeau, member of the fair board.

This is Sauvegeau’s second year on the fair board. She grew up raising pigs in 4-H. Her children now participate in the fair, giving the next generation an appreciation of raising animals and other avenues of agriculture.

Blaine County Fair grand marshals

Richard and Denine Simpson are the 2023 Blaine County Fair grand marshals.

rgiorgi@mtexpress.com

