While working on the newest Warren Miller Entertainment film last year, director Chris Patterson knew he wanted to feature ski patrol women from a resort.
The crew visited Snowbasin in Utah, Grand Targhee in Wyoming, Big Sky in Montana, but when they met the characters in Sun Valley, they knew this was the place.
“Of course, Sun Valley is beautiful,” Patterson said. “But we were able to kind of tell a different side of it.”
Warren Miller Entertainment’s 72nd film “Winter Starts Now” shows at the Sun Valley Opera House Oct. 27-29. The film screens at 7 p.m. each night. Tickets are $20 in advance, or $21 if bought the day of the show.
In the early 1950s, Warren Miller got his start filming skiers in Sun Valley. Though the company hasn’t shot here in nearly a decade, now the crew has made its return.
Mostly, for Warren Miller Entertainment ski films, they travel all over the world: Morocco, Nepal, India, Greenland, Iceland, Sweden, Switzerland and many more.
However, last year, with travel restrictions, they focused on national locations and grounded human-interest stories.
“What it allowed us to do was explore stories we always wanted to do at home but never had time within the movie to do it,” Patterson said.
One of the ten or so vignettes in film features the women of the Sun Valley Ski Patrol.
Coming at the end of February and shooting for the better part of two weeks, they shadowed three women’s day-to-day lives on and off the mountain.
The film mainly concentrates on Hannah Baybutt. Born and raised in Hailey, she spent her whole life skiing on Dollar Mountain and Baldy. She left for awhile. She went to college in Utah. Living in Montana and Alaska, she tried to find a new life. Eventually, she came back home.
“She felt like these are the best people on the planet,” Patterson said. “[She] had to go everywhere else to find out who they were.”
They also spotlight her work as a patroller, a first responder, an EMT and a volunteer firefighter.
Professionals Jim Ryan, Madison Rose and Kaylin Richardson all skied at Sun Valley for the film. They all had grown up racing on the mountain and were thrilled to come back to enjoy it.
“Being ... in an iconic place with my best friends was a dream come true,” Rose said. “We ripped groomers, bumps and everything in between with smiles on our faces.”
This past season was Richardson’s first as a mother.
“I feel incredibly blessed and honored to be a part of this legacy,” Richardson said. “It is the epitome of skiing culture—it’s about a shared experience in the mountains. I love being able to kick off those rituals each fall with the audience and Warren Miller family.”
Thirty years ago, Chris Patterson studied film in Colorado, but was a ski bum at heart. When he bumped into the Warren Miller Entertainment crew in Steamboat Springs, Colorado, he offered to carry their backpacks—anything to be around them for a week. Now, he has directed nine of their films.
To Patterson, skiing and filmmaking are not all that different.
“We play the cards we’re dealt every day,” Patterson said. “They may be a great hand and they may not be ... We’re always adapting to the conditions and the terrain, moving in your own natural way.”
Throughout the process they faced some harsh weather conditions. On set, they had to improvise, refusing to waste any days.
“We always want it to look amazing,”’ Patterson said. “We want it to look like a dream experience. But it doesn’t always necessarily come out that way when you arrive. You never know what kind of conditions you’re going to get.”
Over his time, Patterson has seen many technological advancements in the craft. Helicopter shots turned to drone shots. Full cameras strapped to helmets turned to GoPros. Hauling equipment up mountains is no longer a struggle.
Back in the day, when they still shot on film, they had to be very strategic with their time. Now, they shoot on digital. For this most recent film, they shot over 200 hours, whittling it down to 90 minutes.
“It has allowed us to take the audience deeper into the experience,” Patterson said.
The film is structured into about 10 different segments.
They took several trips to Alaska. Two skiers, each with only one leg, became the first adaptive athletes to ski Denali, the tallest peak in North America. They were also able to take a ski touring boat trip on the Prince Williams Sound.
Marcus Caston and Connery Lundin went heli-skiing together at Majestic in Alaska. Helicopter skiing allows skiers to reach ungroomed backcountry.
“Those guys can just fly and make it look effortless and have such finesse,” Patterson said. “They interpret the terrain in a totally different way. They see the mountainside as a canvas that the rest of us can’t quite see.”
They tell the story of Squaw Valley’s deciding to change its name to Palisades Tahoe.
During the section in Maine, they feature a husband and wife who make and sell skis out of their basement. They send out over a thousand pairs every year.
“Maine has a great tradition of craftsmanship,” Patterson said.
They talk to workers at Winterstick Snowboards, a company based right next to the chairlift of Sugarloaf Mountain. They handcraft snowboards, then walk out and try them on the slopes.
While in Montana, they showcase “somewhat of a cult” within the snowboarding world, a group that gets together once a year at Turner Mountain to ride carving boards with hard boots and plate bindings.
Caston, who has been with WME for over a decade, went on a road trip to visit small hills near big ski towns. Instead of Jackson Hole, he went to Snow King. He went to Steamboat Springs, home to the Winter Sports Club, an amazing place for race training and jumps.
“It’s fun to tell those stories and recognize the communities that have really supported those for decades,” Patterson said.
Patterson saw a few screenings of the film in his home state of Montana. He recognized the locals’ pride.
“There was a different excitement than usual,” Patterson said. “It was a real anticipation that winter is coming.”
For tickets and more information, go to visitsunvalley.com
