Lauren Keppler watched in delight as her 2-year-old son, Silas, giggled while riding the mechanical bull in Ketchum Town Square.
“Wagon Days is a longtime tradition in my family as my father used to ride in the parade with the American Legion,” Keppler said. “I love celebrating the heritage of our community.”
Thousands of people gathered in Ketchum to watch the Big Hitch Parade on Saturday afternoon, the centerpiece of the annual Wagon Days festivities. Many started the day enjoying a pancake breakfast provided by the Papoose Club.
“Our breakfast is the biggest fundraiser of the year for our club, and we enjoy the community spirit and history of Wagon Days,” said Kim Tenold, co-vice president of the Papoose Club.
The Papoose Club has been around since 1954, raising money to help local programs that serve children. They give grants to all kinds of organizations, including Idaho Basecamp, The Hunger Coalition’s Infant Formula program, Kids Mountain Fund and Wood River Baseball Association. The Papoose Club also helps fund the Senior Bash, a graduation night party open to all high school seniors in the valley.
Another popular spot for families at Wagon Days was the children’s activities area, which offered a petting zoo, treasure hunt and bracelet making station by the Wood River Museum of History and Culture, and wood branding by Wagons Ho! of Idaho.
“The people that come to this event are so friendly and community minded. We love teaching kids life skills, which leads to being better citizens,” said Marla Clevenger of Wagons Ho!.
The Big Hitch Parade featured more than 60 entries, all in non-motorized vehicles, from roller skates to horse-drawn wagons and even camelback riders.
Grand Marshal Jerry Seiffert and Express Publisher Pam Morris, his wife, waved to the crowds as they made their way down Sun Valley Road onto Main Street. Ketchum Mayor Neil Bradshaw and Ketchum Police Chief Jamie Shaw were some of the early parade entries. Carol Holding, longtime owner of the Sun Valley Resort, was gracefully seated in the Sun Valley Resort Landau wagon.
The Jerome High School marching band entertained the crowds, just before parade favorites, Humphrey and Clyde the camels, made their way down the road.
Adorned in traditional Mexican attire, the Escaramuza Charra riders gracefully rode side-saddle down the parade route.
The Snake River Stampede showcased their beautifully restored 1880s freight wagon that used to make the long journey from Caldwell to Jordan Valley, serving as a lifeline of commerce and communication.
Efren Garcia and the Kuna Trail Riders dazzled the parade spectators with their dancing horses.
Spectators also delighted in seeing historic carriages, such as the Yellowstone Coach and the Victorian Carriage from the Sun Valley Resort collection. Another historic entry was the original pair of early 1900s Troy Tank Wagons. The tank wagons were integral to transporting Standard Oil Petroleum products across Idaho’s Magic Valley and Eastern Oregon’s Baker Valley. The wagons are owned by Norm Poole of Ontario, Oregon, and provide a glimpse into the transportation methods of the past.
Princesses Anna and Elsa and Rapunzel got waves and smiles from all the little girls in the crowd.
Ela Price wowed the crowd in her silk ivory Duchess riding habit. Noble ladies of the 18th century donned such exquisite attire during horseback riding excursions.
And the big finisher of the parade was the Big Hitch—six wagons pulled by 20 mules—that successfully made the turn from Sun Valley Road on to Main Street. The Big Hitch was followed by the crowd as it made its way through town. The Big Hitch comprises the six genuine Lewis Fast Freight Line ore wagons, once used to ferry ore from the nearby mountains, maneuvering the treacherous Trail Creek Summit.
Immediately after the parade, people crowded at Ketchum Town Square for local favorites Micky and the Motorcars. People were singing along and dancing to their country rock music until late into the afternoon, as another Wagon Days rolled to a close.￼
