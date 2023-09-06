Lauren Keppler watched in delight as her 2-year-old son, Silas, giggled while riding the mechanical bull in Ketchum Town Square.

“Wagon Days is a longtime tradition in my family as my father used to ride in the parade with the American Legion,” Keppler said. “I love celebrating the heritage of our community.”

Thousands of people gathered in Ketchum to watch the Big Hitch Parade on Saturday afternoon, the centerpiece of the annual Wagon Days festivities. Many started the day enjoying a pancake breakfast provided by the Papoose Club.

The Big Hitch, the star of the Wagon Days Parade, makes the turn onto MainStreety during Saturday’s parade.
Ketchum Mayor Neil Bradshaw, left, introduces Grand Marshal Jerry Seiffert at the Grand Marshal’s reception on Friday.
