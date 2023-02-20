Trailing of the Sheep parade 2022
Express photo by Roland Lane

The Trailing of the Sheep Festival is seeking artists’ submissions for the image for the 2023 festival poster.

The selected artwork will serve as the official art for the poster for the 2023 Trailing of the Sheep Festival in October and might also be used for merchandise and marketing purposes, festival organizers said.

Artwork must include sheep and can feature photographs, collages, pastels, watercolors or oil paintings. All submissions are welcome and can include a preliminary sketch.

