Traditional Peruvian “Pachamanca” feast for 200 planned for Saturday at Sawtooth Botanical Garden

The public is invited to help out with a traditional Peruvian feast on Saturday. Among those who will be involved are (from left): Herbert Romero, Chrissa Gomero, Karina Espinoza, Mary Romero, Mia Castro, Jovana Espinoza and Lucero Naveros.

 Express photo by Willy Cook

A group of locals will host a free Pachamanca feast on Saturday at the Sawtooth Botanical Garden to honor Mother Earth and celebrate community.

The event will take place from 12-3 p.m., but participants who would like to help with preparation can arrive at 8 a.m. This free celebration will include the roasting of a whole pig and many other foods in an underground earth oven using heated rocks.

Karina Espinoza, who co-owns Jhony’s Peruvian Cuisine in Hailey with her husband Jhony Gomero, said the event will offer an experience of Andean cultural heritage.

