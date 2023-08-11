A group of locals will host a free Pachamanca feast on Saturday at the Sawtooth Botanical Garden to honor Mother Earth and celebrate community.
The event will take place from 12-3 p.m., but participants who would like to help with preparation can arrive at 8 a.m. This free celebration will include the roasting of a whole pig and many other foods in an underground earth oven using heated rocks.
Karina Espinoza, who co-owns Jhony’s Peruvian Cuisine in Hailey with her husband Jhony Gomero, said the event will offer an experience of Andean cultural heritage.
“The men will bring the rocks and dig the hole for the earth oven. They also make sure it is a good temperature for cooking. Women wash potatoes and yams and make sauces for the meats,” Espinoza said.
The event will provide food enough for 200 people. It will be a family-friendly festival that includes a bouncy house.
“The process and ceremony will show how important the Pachamanca is for Peruvian people,” Espinoza said. “This is something we want to share with our American friends.”
In Peru, the produce used in this ceremonial feast varies from place to place, Espinoza said, and can include lamb, pork, chicken, rabbit or guinea pig. In some places they eat llama. Espinoza said she has acquired many of these items for the Pachamanca on Saturday.
“It will be cooked in spicy sauces. We have everything we need to make a traditional Pachamanca,” she said.
A Pachamanca is a traditional form of earth oven baking practiced in the Central Andean Region. The word translates from the indigenous Quechua language to mean “Earth Pot” and is generally reserved for special events. The community event on Saturday was planned at the suggestion of Calysta Phillips, a Spanish teacher and organizer for the Community Table or La Mesa Comunitaria, an alliance between students at the Sun Valley Community School and Wood River High School.
“Mrs. Calysta realized that in this town we have a lot of Peruvian people and that we all want to provide some of our culture.” Espinoza said. “The Pachamanca ceremony is a banquet for Mother Earth. This is very traditional. It is exciting and fun for us to do this so far from home.” ￼
