The fourth annual Sun Valley Tour de Force will return next weekend, July 22-24, with in-person, car-themed events to benefit The Hunger Coalition nonprofit organization.
Porsche Cars North America, the 2021 Sun Valley Tour de Force presenting sponsor, will be part of the festivities throughout the weekend, offering test drives in the iconic 911 and the marque’s first all-electric sports car, the Taycan.
The event was canceled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Safety is always our top priority,” said Maya Blix, co-producer of the Tour de Force. “We have been cautiously optimistic this spring, and found that with the right planning and partnerships we are able to host an event this year,”
The public can attend the 2021 Tour de Force Car Show on Friday, July 23. Entry to the event from 5-8 p.m. is free. To provide for social distancing, the show has been moved from central Ketchum to Festival Meadows, on Sun Valley Road. Numerous high-performing cars will be on display, sponsors will show chosen models and vendors will offer food and beverages. The Tour de Force merchandise team will sell original designs on hats, T-shirts and more.
There, Pagani Beverly Hills will introduce its Pagani Huayra Roadster BC. Limited to just 40 worldwide, each Pagani Roadster is customized to the buyer’s taste. Pagani Huayra Roadster BC represents the initials of Benny Caiola, who made history as the first customer to buy a Pagani automobile. The Roadster was inspired by its “track-focused” predecessors, the Pagani Zonda R and the Zonda Cinque.
Due to social-distancing and COVID-19 safety recommendations, the Tour de Force will not sell VIP passes to the drivers’ pits nor to the high-speed runs from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 24, at Phantom Hill, north of Ketchum. The public is permitted, as always, to gather in the area at a safe distance from state Highway 75 in the public Sawtooth National Recreational Area. The highway will be intermittently closed during the event. Additional information is posted at
Porsche has entered its Taycan Turbo S to aim for top speed in the Phantom Hill runs.
“For everyone, we hope to provide some first-hand thrills,” said Trevor Arthur, vice president of Area West for Porsche Cars North America.
Proceeds from the weekend will support local programs of the Bellevue-based Hunger Coalition.
“Even before the pandemic, 52 percent of Blaine County residents were food-insecure or one crisis away,” the Tour de Force said in a statement. “The organization quickly saw what happens when that crisis hits everyone at once. Within the first month of the pandemic, the number of individuals accessing the food pantry quadrupled.”
Numerous safety precautions will be enacted. Sawtooth Biodefense will provide disinfecting, cleaning and hand sanitizer throughout the weekend. Penetrex spray sanitize the exterior and interior of all test cars. Drivers and passengers will be required to present a negative COVID-19 rapid test and tests will be available on site. The event staff is fully vaccinated.
The Sun Valley Tour de Force is produced by nonprofit Intrepid Events.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In