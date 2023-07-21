Tour de Force

A car drives past onlookers during the 2021 Tour de Force.

 Express photo by Roland Lane

This weekend, a unique auto driving event returns to the Sun Valley area, highlighted by a no-speed-limit time trial run on a 3.2 mile stretch of highway north of town.

The Sun Valley Tour de Force is back for a sixth year, with organizers hoping to beat last year’s impressive fund-raising total of $600,000. Funds raised benefit The Hunger Coalition.

The event was founded by two local women, Maya Blix and Whitney Slade, who had the goal of creating a unique celebration that the community could rally around to support a larger cause. The first organization they gave to was Idaho Base Camp, a youth and adventure camp north of town. In the six years that it has run, the event has become a community favorite.

