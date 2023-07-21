This weekend, a unique auto driving event returns to the Sun Valley area, highlighted by a no-speed-limit time trial run on a 3.2 mile stretch of highway north of town.
The Sun Valley Tour de Force is back for a sixth year, with organizers hoping to beat last year’s impressive fund-raising total of $600,000. Funds raised benefit The Hunger Coalition.
The event was founded by two local women, Maya Blix and Whitney Slade, who had the goal of creating a unique celebration that the community could rally around to support a larger cause. The first organization they gave to was Idaho Base Camp, a youth and adventure camp north of town. In the six years that it has run, the event has become a community favorite.
“We’ve got some pretty incredible cars that will be there,” Slade said. “It’s really a credit to the community for hosting an event like this, because it’s rare.”
The highlight of the weekend-long festivities comes Saturday when 3.2 miles of state Highway 75 north of town near Phantom Hill will be closed off for short periods of time so the owners of these supercars can push their machines to the limit. Fifty people are on the list to drive, which has a multi-year waiting list.
One driver of note, Stefan Johansson, a retired Formula One driver who raced for McLaren, will drive the company’s brand new 750S on the closed stretch of highway Saturday. The 750S features a V-8 engine and goes from 0 to 60 mph in 2.7 seconds.
Spectator tickets are not sold for this portion of the event, but spectators are permitted along the course as long as they park elsewhere, walk to the viewing areas and remain more than 300 feet away from the road. There will be no parking along state Highway 75 between Cathedral Pines and the Wood River Campground.
Other events of the Tour de Force include a car show Friday from 5-8 p.m. at Festival Meadow in Sun Valley. All of the supercars in town will park and pop their hoods for public viewing. There will be food trucks and representatives from major car companies as well. The show is free to attend.
The event has come a long way from the start, with a significantly larger number of entrants, visitors and, most importantly, money raised for charitable organizations.
“The first year we raised $16,000, and the next year we raised $60,000 that (Idaho Base Camp) used to buy a Sprinter Van to transport campers,” Slade said.
With the amount of donations swelling to 10 times that last year, expectations for 2023 are high—especially after only registering $175,000 in 2021.
“We are so fortunate to have found this gem of a supercar weekend that replicates all that McLaren stands for: fun, family and community. Everything about Sun Valley Tour de Force is a partnership,” said McLaren America’s Vice President of Communications and Public Relations Roger Ormisher.
There is no word on whether Johansson will try to beat the event speed record set by a Bugatti Chiron: 253 mph.
In addition to the closures near Phantom Hill—which will be segmented to not last more than 20 minutes at a time—the Harriman Trail will be closed to motorized vehicles.
Sponsors include McLaren, Porsche, Sun Valley Auto Club, Peterson BMW and Motion Garage, among others.
“We are tremendously grateful for the continued partnership with Sun Valley Tour de Force,” said Director of Philanthropy of The Hunger Coalition Krista Felton. “The money raised will go a long way in building long-term solutions that will help more folks in our community thrive.” ￼
