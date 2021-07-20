Fresh from headlining the Pavilion during the Sun Valley Writers’ Conference, acclaimed author Tobias Wolff will stop by the smaller confines of Ketchum’s Forest Service the third installment of Conference’s free Summer Speaker Series, a co-production with The Community Library.
Wolff will sit down with novelist John Burnham Schwartz to discuss “The Art of the Story,” a conversation covering “life, literature, craft, and the never-ending mysteries and revelations that come from spending one’s time inhabiting the minds of others,” according to the Writers’ Conference.
As one of America’s foremost practitioners the short story, Wolff, 76, has spent plenty of time in the minds of others—and on the minds of readers—since his first story collection, “In the Garden of the North American Martyrs,” was published in 1981. He’s also spent ample time probing his own, mining his personal history for a pair of popular memoirs: “This Boy’s Life,” about his childhood during the 1950s, and “In Pharaoh’s Army,” covering his deployment during the Vietnam War.
Wolff teaches at Stanford University. He is working on a new novel, the Writers’ Conference said, which will be his fourth.
The event is free, though advanced registration is required—follow this link to sign up. The park opens for setup at 6 p.m., the talk runs from 7-8 p.m., and Wolff will stick around for a half-hour book signing afterward. If you plan to attend, the Library asks that you bring a low-backed chair or blanket. If you don’t, the event will livestream online at livestream.com/comlib.
