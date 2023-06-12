The house in which Ezra Pound (copy)

The house in which Ezra Pound was born still stands in Hailey and now serves as SVMoA's Hailey headquarters.

 Photo courtesy of the Sun Valley Center for the Arts

One of the most renowned, albeit controversial poets of the early 20th century was born in Hailey, Idaho. Ezra Pound is internationally known for being a poet, writer and critic. Perhaps his most famous work is the epic poem "The Cantos."

A three-part lecture series on Pound will take place from 5-7 p.m. on June 13, 14 and 15 at the Hailey's Town Center West.

Pound was born in Hailey in 1885 and grew up near Philadelphia. He completed undergraduate work at the University of Pennsylvania and earned a B.A. in philosophy from Hamilton College, but he lived much of his adult life in England, France, and Italy, according to the Poetry Foundation.

