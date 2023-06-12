One of the most renowned, albeit controversial poets of the early 20th century was born in Hailey, Idaho. Ezra Pound is internationally known for being a poet, writer and critic. Perhaps his most famous work is the epic poem "The Cantos."
A three-part lecture series on Pound will take place from 5-7 p.m. on June 13, 14 and 15 at the Hailey's Town Center West.
Pound was born in Hailey in 1885 and grew up near Philadelphia. He completed undergraduate work at the University of Pennsylvania and earned a B.A. in philosophy from Hamilton College, but he lived much of his adult life in England, France, and Italy, according to the Poetry Foundation.
However, his indictment for treason after World War II and his known anti-Semitism ensured that he would always be a controversial and memorable figure. Early in his career, Pound stirred controversy with his political views, including his support for the Fascist Mussolini government in Italy.
In an introduction to the "Literary Essays of Ezra Pound," T.S. Eliot declared that Pound “is more responsible for the 20th-century revolution in poetry than is any other individual.”
Three speakers will provide insight into how Pound is remembered. It’s certain to be a lively discussion. Admission is free of charge.
On June 13, Idaho Humanities Council speaker Ted Dyer will speak on Pound’s attraction to Mussolini and his indictment for treason following World War II.
Robert von Hallberg, professor at Claremont McKenna College, will speak on Pound’s anti-Semitism on June 14; and on June 15, John E. Gery, University of New Orleans professor and secretary of the Ezra Pound International Conference, will speak on Pound’s literary legacy.
Books by Pound will be given away to those inspired to memorize one of his most accessible poems, "In a Station of the Metro":
Apparition of these faces in the crowd:
Petals on a wet, black bough.
