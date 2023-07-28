The Sun Valley Joy Summit aims to foster and reignite joy in our lives and in each other. The summit’s events will take place from July 31 to Aug. 4, and will feature a range of activities from thought leaders, experts and enthusiasts from various wellness disciplines.

“SVJS will provide a platform for individuals to come together, learn from experts and explore practices that can bring more happiness and well-being into their lives,” said Hillary Anderson, event organizer.

Anderson is a certified transformational life coach, from Mary Morrissey’s Premier Training Center for Transformational Coaching; a feng shui master consultant from the BTB School of Feng Shui master’s program in New York City; an intentional environmental designer from Mary Dennis’s Graceful Lifestyles-Conscious Design Institute; a mother of three grown men and a wife to the love of her life, Kirk Anderson, who inspires her every day, she said. She lives in Ketchum, and loves traveling, fun and learning.

