The Sun Valley Joy Summit aims to foster and reignite joy in our lives and in each other. The summit’s events will take place from July 31 to Aug. 4, and will feature a range of activities from thought leaders, experts and enthusiasts from various wellness disciplines.
“SVJS will provide a platform for individuals to come together, learn from experts and explore practices that can bring more happiness and well-being into their lives,” said Hillary Anderson, event organizer.
Anderson is a certified transformational life coach, from Mary Morrissey’s Premier Training Center for Transformational Coaching; a feng shui master consultant from the BTB School of Feng Shui master’s program in New York City; an intentional environmental designer from Mary Dennis’s Graceful Lifestyles-Conscious Design Institute; a mother of three grown men and a wife to the love of her life, Kirk Anderson, who inspires her every day, she said. She lives in Ketchum, and loves traveling, fun and learning.
Highlights of Sun Valley Joy Summit include:
- Inspiring keynote speakers: Renowned thought leaders and wellness experts will share their insights, personal experiences and strategies for finding joy and maintaining a balanced life.
- Engaging workshops: Participants will have the chance to dive deep into various wellness disciplines such as mindfulness, meditation, yoga, nutrition and stress management.
- Joyful experiences: There will be interactive activities such as art, yoga, qi gong and a live sound bath, dance, feng shui and a cacao ceremony.
- Networking and community building: Attendees will have ample opportunities to connect with like-minded individuals, build new relationships and form a network of wellness enthusiasts and practitioners.
The event was conceptualized after a conversation with Bill Prinzivalli, a spiritual improvisational leader. Realizing the connection between Prinzivalli’s work and her own, Anderson invited him to join her for a workshop in Sun Valley, a news release states.
“The date was set. Everything came into focus with such clarity and vision, I knew I was doing the right thing, Anderson said. “I thought to myself, what an honor to have such an acclaimed speaker/teacher come to our valley—why not make it into something even greater still?”
Anderson invited many other locals to join as presenters at the five-day event. Local thought leaders include: Sharon Ikaunicks (ceremonies), Paige Redman and Ryan Redman (on the Joy of Relationship), Victoria Roper (on the Joy of Recovery with Yoga), and Dr. Cory Szybaia (on the Joy of Excellent Health).
“The presenters were carefully selected to come together on specific days to support and facilitate positive change for the attendees,” the news release states. “The goal is to promote personal growth among everyone present by encouraging them to embrace change and explore new knowledge and opportunities, thereby creating more joy in their lives.”
The two locations for the events are Cultivate Joy Center, at 571 Second Street East, and the Kirk Anderson Photography Gallery, at 115B Northwood Way, both in Ketchum.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In