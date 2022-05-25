Many great costumes were, sadly, covered up by jackets at the 2022 Ketchum Wide Open mini-golf event. However, despite a chill in the air, more than 300 people came out to drink, have a good time and maybe even golf in between.
On Saturday, May 21, the locals reclaimed their town. As Justin Thomas conquered the PGA tournament, Wood River Valley rapscallions sauntered from bar to bar wearing silly costumes and playing putt-putt.
Thirty-eight years ago, local businesses started the Ketchum Wide Open as a way to boost business during slack. Now, it has become a staple event for the valley.
Lefty’s, Grumpy’s, Casino, The Cellar Pub, Sawtooth Brewery, Warfield Distillery, Sawtooth Club, TNT Taps, Smoky Mountain Pizzeria and The Argyros all joined in the festivities.
Participants received a complimentary golf ball. To qualify to win, teams of two had to golf at least seven locations. However, it didn’t seem like people were taking much of anything seriously that day.
Each stop had a drink deal to possibly lower your score. People had to pick between their golf pride and their livers—a real Sophie’s choice.
The best costumes included Mounties, three blind mice, tuxedos, cowboys and sharks.
A group of women dressed as large orange traffic cones casually ate a meal at the Sawtooth Brewery.
Some people modestly dressed in their favorite sports paraphernalia or floral shirts. And that’s OK, too. It’s just guys being dudes.
One favorite was a gang dressed as various cereal characters, including Toucan Sam. Dominic Marchese led them as a stately leprechaun, carrying a pot of Lucky Charms and chocolate gold coins. This was not his first time around the block.
When asked about his favorite memory of the Ketchum Wide Open, Marchese said, “Actually remembering it,” with a wry smile. “It’s fun as hell. The whole town gets to come out and dress up and just enjoy themselves.”
Some of the courses had intricate tubing and different levels. Others were segmented by plexiglass like a diner following COVID protocols. The Argyros had its own hype man, encouraging people to golf between a massive stuffed bear’s legs.
People huddled together on Sawtooth Brewery’s intimate patio, teeth chattering.
Snow pelting down could not kill the electric vibes on Lefty’s deck. It didn’t snow for weeks on end during the ski season. Now, it snows during the Ketchum Wide Open.
Everyone was supportive of each other’s golf performance, cheering when someone got a hole-in-one and playfully jeering if they messed up.
Dogs tied to bike racks whimpered, knowing they were missing out on the fun.
When the sun came out, people hollered in the streets.
Ketchum native Taylor Hayes dressed as David from “Schitt’s Creek.” Each year, she uses the Wide Open as an excuse to reunite with her college friends.
“My favorite memories always come from walking between bars,” Hayes said. “It’s so fun.”
By the time the Casino hosted the awards, it seemed many people were too busy laughing and singing to truly pay attention.
Some people stayed out until the floor got sticky at Whiskey’s, when the lights came on after they had played LMFAO’s “Party Rock Anthem” for the third time—for what it’s worth, I enjoyed it each time.
Others used their $12 food voucher for a cheeseburger at 6 p.m., then called it a night, warming up under their covers and dozing off. ￼
