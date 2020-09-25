The Community Library will welcome back former Hemingway writer-in-resident Naomi McDougall Jones for an outdoor book talk on Wednesday, Sept. 30, presenting her new nonfiction book “The Wrong Kind of Women: Inside our Revolution to Dismantle the Gods of Hollywood.”
Jones, a screenwriter, actress, producer, director and now published author who held the library’s writer-in-resident position last autumn at the Hemingway House, has twice screened films at the library and has joined the library in several events and discussions, including 2019’s Conversations with Exceptional Women conference.
“We are thrilled to be welcoming Naomi back to the community a year after her residency to share her work with us,” said Martha Williams, programs and education manager at the library. “At the inception of the residency program, we imagined each resident returning throughout their career and staying connected with our community. Naomi is helping us to accomplish this goal for the residency program to bring writers to our community and build lasting relationships that promote creativity and conversation in the Wood River Valley.”
Jones in part used her residency to complete the manuscript for “The Wrong Kind of Women.” She will present on the new book Wednesday.
Published in February of this year (she was originally scheduled to visit earlier, but circumstances forced a postponement), the nonfiction book paints a blistering portrait of the systemic exclusion of women in much of the film industry and how, in response, female filmmakers are working to make their voices heard.
“Naomi’s work is an urgent call to rebuild the film industry so that more stories are heard, particularly those of women who have been left out of Hollywood’s system,” Williams said. “If you don’t already care about this issue, you will after hearing Naomi speak. And more importantly, she focuses on tangible solutions for a more inclusive and vibrant cinema that will impact the way all of us experience film and culture.”
Though open for public browsing, the library is not currently admitting audiences to the lecture hall for events. Instead, while weather permits, outdoor events like Jones’ upcoming talk are offering a new venue for safe public engagement.
The program will begin at 6 p.m. on the Fourth Street lawn of the library. No registration is required and the public is invited to bring low-back chairs or blankets to seat themselves in a socially distanced manner on the lawn. Library staff will be on hand to facilitate distancing and masks will be required. A book signing will follow.
Visit comlib.org/event for more information.
