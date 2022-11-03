magichourposter.JPG

"Magic Hour" was filmed in Alaska, Wyoming, Montana and British Columbia.

 Photo courtesy of Teton Gravity Research.

One of skiing’s most respected media companies is showing a new, hour-long film at The Argyros in Ketchum on Friday, just in time to kick off a snowy weekend in the Wood River Valley. 

The screening of "Magic Hour" brings the film into the backyard of one its stars, Amy Jane David. 

“Amy is right over Galena, so hopefully she makes it out to the show,” said Teton Gravity Research Head of Production and co-director of "Magic Hour" Jon Klacziewicz.

