One of skiing’s most respected media companies is showing a new, hour-long film at The Argyros in Ketchum on Friday, just in time to kick off a snowy weekend in the Wood River Valley.
The screening of "Magic Hour" brings the film into the backyard of one its stars, Amy Jane David.
“Amy is right over Galena, so hopefully she makes it out to the show,” said Teton Gravity Research Head of Production and co-director of "Magic Hour" Jon Klacziewicz.
Klacziewicz noted that the company and its athletes, which are primarily Jackson Hole-based, are hoping to potentially add Idaho to the roster of filming spots next year.
“Last season was a rough winter all around North America, but it’d be nice to come out [to Idaho] and do some filming one of these days,” he said.
"Magic Hour" features shots in Alaska, Wyoming, Montana and British Columbia. The crew faced barren conditions across the continent.
"In terms of weather," Klacziewicz said, "nothing last year went according to plan."
But good skiing and good editing can make up for mediocre snow, Klacziewicz said. And “Magic Hour” features more B-roll than the typical ski movie, much of which is centered around a side narrative in which Ian McIntosh and Sage Cattabriga-Alosa are dressed up like old men, shown doing various ski and non-ski related tasks. This idea came from McIntosh, according to Klacziewicz
“Sage and Ian are two of our most veteran athletes," he said. "Ian called me up and said ‘What if we lean into the fact that we’ve been doing it so long?’ It was his brainchild."
To Klacziewicz, the humor of these segments pair perfectly with the duo's hardcore skiing, which hasn’t fallen off as they've aged.
“I feel like the last line in the movie, from Ian, is one of the best lines we’ve ever filmed,” he said. That’s high praise coming from a man who has been at the organization for 25 years and had his hand in dozens of projects.
Over those 25 years, Klacziewicz has come to appreciate the value of a well-rounded film that brings more to the table than just the same sequence pf overhead ski shots.
“You almost don’t get the gravitas of the individual tricks or the individual lines once you see so many—the audience kind of glazes over,” he said. “So, bringing some levity to it, making the audience have a chuckle in the middle of a bunch of action always helps.”
Another focus of the film is the relationship between veteran Tim Durtschi and teenager Kai Jones. Durtschi has been mentoring Jones over the last few seasons, according to Klacziewicz. He injured himself in a competition during 2022 and had to sit on the sidelines for much of the year.
Durtschi ultimately recovered in time to join the crew for a trip to Alaska, which is chronicled in “Magic Hour.”
Ultimately, Klacziewicz is especially proud of this film because of the conditions the group faced last winter in North America.
“Our post-production team are really just the unsung heroes," he said. "Because we had such a challenging year [weather-wise], a lot of the footage came in right towards the end of the year, which created a big bottleneck when it comes to [editing]. And so we had a compressed timeline, you know, in post production and the editing process this year and the post team really just stepped up to the plate and handled it and got it done."
