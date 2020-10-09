TEDxSunValley is setting up the local branch of TED’s global Countdown Climate Change Action initiative, slated to take place this weekend.
As part of the Countdown, TED has assembled a robust roster of speakers to offer insights on and discuss possible solutions to the climate crisis. Speakers include Prince William, UN Secretary General António Guterres, actor and activist Mark Ruffalo, Apple’s head of sustainability Lisa Jackson and around 50 other high-profile activists.
Together, they will discuss how rapidly communities can shift to 100 percent clean energy, how upgrades in transportation can change lives, how to pursue healthier food systems, manufacture items in a more sustainable way and, over all, how to protect, preserve and improve the health of the earth.
The TEDxSunValley Countdown will also feature a talk by Boise Mayor Lauren McLean, who will speak on her city’s programs and initiatives to combat climate change and move towards a greener way of living.
The goal, according to the TEDxSunValley website, is “to build a better future by cutting greenhouse gas emissions in half by 2030 in the race to a zero-carbon world—a world that is safe, cleaner and fairer for everyone.”
TEDxSunValley has partnered with several local nonprofits, businesses and other organizations—including production partner the Argyros Performing Arts Center—to offer the community a chance to engage with the Countdown for free in person or via Zoom.
The Wood River Land Trust, Sun Valley Company, Thousand Springs Mill, D.L. Evans, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, Sun Valley Properties, Sue Engelmann, Conservation Voters for Idaho, Idaho Conservation League, Sawtooth Botanical Garden, the Idaho Chapter of the Sierra Club, Sun Valley Institute for Resilience and the Wood River Climate Action Coalition have all joined TEDxSunValley in partnership for the Countdown.
“We are excited to collaborate with local sponsors and partners to bring this powerful program to our community where together we can learn, be inspired and connect to the organizations across our community and start making a difference on this critical global challenge—and opportunity,” said Aimée Christensen, curator of TEDxSunValley Countdown.
The program will take place this Saturday, Oct. 10, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The in-person, outdoor event will be held at the Christensen Global Strategies office at 660 N. Main St. in Ketchum, near The Argyros.
In the event that local COVID-19 risk levels mount, the organizers said they are prepared to cancel the in-person event and go fully virtual.
Attendance is free, but registration is required for either the in-person or online version. Visit theargyros.org to sign up. Visit tedxsunvalley.com/countdown for more information.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Overpopulation, ozone hole, climate change we can,t change any of that. Way to destroy prosperity and control people.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In