"To Taste Life Twice"

Christian Winn, a Boise-based writer, educator, literary event producer, and Founder/Director of Story Forward and will be in highlighted in an event with the Community Library starting May 18.

 Courtesy photo

Writers and readers are invited to connect over words and storytelling with The Community Library and Story Forward for three days of free events this month.

This seminar-style event is free. Attendees can register to attend one or two writing workshops, while other events are open to all.

“We’ve been working with Christian Winn, former Idaho writer in residence, on this event for a long time,” says Martha Williams, the library’s director of programs and education. “We hope that readers and writers in our community will enjoy hearing from speakers, and that anyone interested in creative writing will join us for a workshop or two to learn new techniques from these esteemed Idaho writers we’re bringing to the valley.”

