Writers and readers are invited to connect over words and storytelling with The Community Library and Story Forward for three days of free events this month.
This seminar-style event is free. Attendees can register to attend one or two writing workshops, while other events are open to all.
“We’ve been working with Christian Winn, former Idaho writer in residence, on this event for a long time,” says Martha Williams, the library’s director of programs and education. “We hope that readers and writers in our community will enjoy hearing from speakers, and that anyone interested in creative writing will join us for a workshop or two to learn new techniques from these esteemed Idaho writers we’re bringing to the valley.”
The seminar opens at The Community Library on Thursday evening, May 18, at 6 p.m. with “Reader’s Corner,” a talk by Bob Kustra, the host of “Reader’s Corner” on Boise State Public Radio. Kustra is also Boise State University President Emeritus and Professor of Public Service. “Reader’s Corner” is a weekly radio show and podcast featuring lively conversations with leading writers, including many winners of top literary prizes and best-selling authors. Kustra will discuss his interviews and their issues and ideas that matter today. Registration is recommended to save a seat for this event.
Participants can register to attend one of two afternoon writing workshops on Friday, May 18: “Capturing the Unsung Power of Point of View in Fiction, Creative Nonfiction, Poetry” with Christian Winn, or “Untangling the Difficult Narrative: Using Form, Language, and Self-Care to Access Our Wounds” with Rebecca Evans. Full descriptions of each workshop and instructor biographies can be found online. Pre-registration is required as each workshop is limited to 15 participants. Both sessions run 2-5 p.m. in conference rooms at the library.
The seminar’s five workshop instructors—Idaho writers Winn, Rebecca Evans, CMarie Fuhrman, Alan Heathcock, and Kim Cross—will participate in a “Writers’ Roundtable” panel discussion in the library’s lecture hall discussing their work and the craft of writing at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 20. Coffee and light snacks will be provided. All are welcome and are invited to bring their questions for these writers and editors of fiction, nonfiction, memoir, and poetry. No registration is required.
“We’ve gathered a remarkable, dynamic, diverse collective of teaching writers for the weekend: poets, fiction writers, memoirists, podcasters, journalists, et al!” Winn said. “We’ll be assembling and talking stories all weekend long, and it’s so awesome that we’re able to offer these workshops, dialogues and storytelling deep dives to the Ketchum, Wood River Valley, and larger Idaho writing community as free and open.”
Saturday afternoon’s breakouts are from 1-4 p.m., which include: “Putting the I in Idaho: Finding Yourself in a Complex and Beautiful Landscape” with CMarie Fuhrman; “Revision: Curation for Optimized Artistry” with Alan Heathcock; and “Writing a Cinematic Scene” with Kim Cross. Full descriptions of each workshop and instructor biographies can be found online. Pre-registration is required as each session is limited to 15 participants.
The seminar closes with an evening event, upstairs at Whiskey’s on Main Street in Ketchum, from 5-7 p.m. Writing workshop instructors and seminar participants will share short selections from their writing, and we’ll celebrate the written word over pizza and treats. A cash bar will be available. The entire community is invited to this open-mic-style storytelling event.
