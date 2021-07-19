Bidding is open for the 40th annual Sun Valley Wine Auction, the principal fundraiser for the Sun Valley Museum of Art.
Virtual bidding started at 10 a.m. Monday at www.sunvalleywineauction.org. An hour later, it had already raised more than $170,000, according to the website.
In addition, this year’s Wine Auction returns with three in-person events, including a live auction:
• The River Ranch Wine Walk on Wednesday, July 21. Between 2-5 p.m., patrons can enjoy progressive wine tasting along the Big Wood River.
• Vintner Dinners on Thursday, July 22. Dinner is served at 6 p.m. at various private venues throughout the valley.
• Picnic, Live Auction and Concert on Friday, July 23. Proceedings will close at Trail Creek Cabin at 5 p.m., with live music by Sammy Miller and The Congregation.
Steadfast SVMoA supporters Blakesley and Cyril Chappellet have been named Wine Auction chairs for the 40th anniversary event. Tickets, auction lots and more will be announced soon, according to a statement from SVMoA.
The Wine Auction is a major fundraiser for the arts nonprofit and helps to support various educational and community programs. The SVMoA organization is celebrating its 50th year in 2021 with several major anniversary events.
For further details, visit svmoa.org or www.sunvalleywineauction.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In